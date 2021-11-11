Newly elected Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross stood at the front of the hall and spoke to the crowd from a pulpit he knows well.
The crowd, nearly 100 people mostly wearing red, listened to the former school resource officer at the Potter’s House Worship Center in Harrisonburg on Friday night.
In the middle of the church, where Cross is a pastor, a potluck table had been set up. Before the meal, the attendees prayed and sang “God Bless America” together.
The crowd was made up of members of grassroots conservative group Red Wave, who happily mingled and talked over home-cooked food, celebrating the victory of Republicans across the state days prior.
Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares completed a sweep of the three statewide offices up for election Nov. 2 — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively — in the GOP’s first statewide victory in 12 years. Republicans also made gains in the House of Delegates, where the party expects to take a 52-48 majority but two races appear headed to recounts.
Their success after such a long drought was in part due to high voter enthusiasm, particularly in rural areas, as was still evident among the crowd Friday. It was a comfortable environment for Cross, who decried critical race theory, state regulations concerning transgender students and mask mandates in schools during the election.
Red Wave started as a prayer group and was set up by Valeta McDonald, 69, of Rockingham, who was quickly joined by Lorna Nichols, 67, of Harrisonburg.
In March, the group was just several people praying in McDonald’s home. They discussed election integrity and what they saw as the gains made in the Trump presidency being reversed by the Biden administration, according to McDonald.
By the next month’s meeting, they needed more space and started gathering at the Potter’s House, according to McDonald, a former stay-at-home mom and a previous administrator of Christian college group YoungLife.
“Prayer was at the root of it, but it is really prayer and action,” McDonald said. “I found people were discouraged, but they wanted to know what they could do and if you gave them something they could do, they perked up and would go out and do something.”
The group, whose meetings drew 40 to 70 people, wasn’t on its own.
Youngkin’s campaign had a local area director, who helped take the energy generated and accumulated in a group like Red Wave and put it into action, according to Nichols and McDonald.
“I was able to plug into what he was doing and Youngkin [had similar campaign workers] all over the state,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t have gotten it organized all myself, but he had the ability and the time to do that.”
In the counties of Rockingham and Augusta and the cities of Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Staunton, Youngkin nearly doubled the raw vote margin over Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe, roughly 36,000 votes, that 2017 Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie had over the now outgoing governor, Democrat Ralph Northam.
McDonald said Red Wave hopes to build off the success it had in helping drive turnout this year and get candidates like Cross elected in the future.
“There’s lots more of those local elections coming up,” McDonald said. “Town councils, school boards, anything like that we want to get involved in at a local level and try to get some good candidates.”
The action by the group is also complemented by prayer, they said, hoping for a good candidate who could win in a place like Harrisonburg to come forward.
“That’s what we pray about,” she said. “We really believe God called Youngkin, Sears and Miyares.”
On the other side of the political spectrum, the Rockingham County Democratic Committee had fewer volunteers this year, according to Colum Leckey, chair.
“It was kind of like pulling teeth, to be honest, to get people out and do anything,” Leckey, a community college teacher, said. “That was hard, and I think it’s the combination of fatigue and this persistent pandemic.”
He said the four years of Donald Trump as president exhausted Democrats, who spent time volunteering and donating against him. In addition, the ongoing cases and deaths from COVID still have some hesitant to be part of crowds or knock doors, according to Leckey.
“A lot of people, Dems in particular, don’t want to go out,” he said.
He also said Republicans had been organizing around other issues that mobilized potential voters in prior years, such as Second Amendment sanctuary activism.
Cross likened support of his campaign to the Second Amendment sanctuary push in Rockingham County during a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
Multiple county Republican voters the Daily News-Record spoke with on Election Day said concerns about education brought them to the polls, and McAuliffe “put his foot in his mouth” when he said parents shouldn’t be telling educators what to teach their children in public schools, Leckey said.
He said the Democratic Party has an image issue with rural voters.
Lynlee Thorne, a Rockingham County Democrat and campaign director of grassroots group Rural Groundgame, agreed the party has an image issue. On Sunday, Democrats from across the state gathered on Thorne’s north Rockingham farm to discuss how the party can convince rural voters to support Democrats in future elections.
“For me and a lot of us who have been working really hard around Democrats and electoral politics, in rural places especially, what really happened last week is not the fault of one candidate and one campaign,” Thorne said in a phone interview later in the week. “We miss the point if we don’t see this is a much larger, systemic pattern, and I think the electoral results on [Nov. 2] finally sent a painful message outside rural Virginia that it is not just morally wrong to leave our communities, but electorally reckless.”
She said Democrats should be focused on engaging with potential rural voters on issues where Republicans have failed them, such as health care.
Problems with health care in rural areas are highlighted by the popularity of the free dental, vision and medical clinics that pop up at fairgrounds, such as Rockingham County’s, according to Thorne.
“We see people walking [to the clinics] and then wait in line for many, many hours to have rotting teeth removed,” she said. “This is their only access to health care.”
Democrats advocate for dental care to be included in Medicaid, which a recent Democratic majority in the General Assembly expanded to 400,000 Virginians, but Democrats fail to talk enough about these type of kitchen table issues relevant to rural Virginians, according to Thorne.
“I think there’s a disconnect between our statewide and national messaging,” Thorne said. “The language we use is not accessible, and a lot of time, it feels like we’re being told what to do from the top down.”
She said the fact that all three of the Democratic nominees in this year’s statewide elections were from Northern Virginia likely didn’t help either.
“When you lose an election, it’s humbling. It’s supposed to be. You know you have something to learn,” Thorne said.
Leckey said Republicans had a good year, but that doesn’t mean the party will maintain that momentum.
But the campaigners with Red Wave said voters woke up to how Virginia was being led down the wrong path under recent Democratic leadership.
“We really believed along with Valeta that Virginia really was red — we just needed to find the people and explain about the candidates,” Nichols said.
She said some of the more galvanizing things were state issues concerning gender, school curriculum and lockdowns during the pandemic.
“I believe it’s a turning point for our whole nation, and everybody is talking about it,” Nichols said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.