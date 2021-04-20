If the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic proved anything, it’s that the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community showed up during local nonprofits’ time of need.
During the 2020 Great Community Give, a one-day fundraising initiative held by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, a goal was set to raise $600,000 across 102 nonprofits.
By the end of the day of giving, more than $804,000 was raised — the largest fundraising effort through the Great Community Give since it started.
Heading into its fourth year, community members will once again be able to lend a helping hand by making a donation or two during the Great Community Give on Wednesday.
The event will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and showcase 116 local nonprofits big and small in the celebratory day of raising monetary support and spreading awareness.
This year’s goal is set at $1 million.
Amanda Bomfim, program officer for The Community Foundation, has managed the event since 2017 and said raising the goal to $1 million was based on past donation totals.
“Each year, we surpassed the initial goal,” she said. “Again and again, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have repeatedly shown how caring they are.”
During the inaugural Great Community Give in 2018, a goal was set to raise $70,000 based on the results similar-sized localities had realized in their first community give drive. By the end of the day, the total raised topped $275,000.
In 2019, the bar was raised a second time as community members donated $536,300 — $206,300 over the initial goal.
Bomfim said the repeated increase in donations reflected the “generosity of the community.”
As donations increased each year, so did the number of donors. Bomfim said the donor goal for Wednesday is 5,000.
Nonprofit participation has also increased over the years.
Wednesday’s fundraiser will feature 116 local nonprofits, 17 of which are new to the annual drive.
Bomfim said new nonprofits include Timberville’s Plains District Memorial Museum, the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, the Black and Brown Owned Business Growth Program and the Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos.
There is also a new way to donate as the Great Community Give announced in March that donations will now be accepted in forms of cash and checks, as well as online donations through the Great Community Give website.
“That’s a big change this year,” Bomfim said.
Cash or check contributions will be counted in a nonprofit’s overall donation total, but will not be considered in the golden ticket and power hour prize incentives. All online donations will go toward the golden ticket and power hour prize incentives, as well as the leaderboard and board member prize challenges.
For online donations, the website offers a cart feature so donors can add a number of donations to their cart and check out once finished.
To encourage people to give, The Community Foundation is putting up more than $70,000 in incentives to be awarded to nonprofits, in addition to the money they raise.
Grand prizes will be based on most individual donations, as well as most money raised, with first place earning $6,000, second place earning $4,000 and third place earning $2,000.
Nonprofits participating have been split into two classes — small nonprofits with revenue under $500,000 and medium to large nonprofits with revenue above $500,000.
There will also be hourly prizes of either $1,000 or $1,500, alternating between a combination of most individual donors, most money raised and a golden ticket random prize of $500.
A list of participating nonprofits can be found on the Great Community Give website.
“We are in the homestretch now,” Bomfim said. “I have faith Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will come out and show its love for these nonprofits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.