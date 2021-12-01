CLOVER HILL — George William Counts laid out the lines of Christmas lights Tuesday afternoon — same as he had been doing for the previous two days.
Counts, 66, had checked 22,000 lights before and even more would be draped on the tree next to his home and in front of the baseball field at Buck Bowman Park later Tuesday afternoon.
But as he was working Sunday evening and the cold became too much, Counts went inside, leaving some of the lights splayed out in the field.
The next morning, George and his wife Ann left for before the sun rose to go to a doctor’s appointment, he said.
When they returned, 700 Christmas lights were gone — apparently stolen, but not for long.
“Everybody wanted to give us lights,” Ann Counts said. “But we have lights. It wasn’t the principle of not having the lights. It was the principle of somebody taking the lights knowing that we light that tree Saturday night.”
On Tuesday morning, though, the lights were piled up under the tree, according to George Counts.
Ann Counts said she posted about the theft on Facebook, and maybe that helped spread the word.
The tree-lighting ceremony at the ballfield has become a west Rockingham tradition that the Counts started eight years ago.
“Thirty-thousand lights go in this tree every year,” Ann Counts said. “And he stretches each strand out one by one.”
It began small, first without a ceremony and with much fewer lights, she said. But the annual undertaking grew each year as the community responded positively, according to Counts.
“The kids come in droves and we serve hot chocolate and cookies,” she said.
A familiar face also greets the children at the ceremony — George Counts dressed as Santa.
Counts is Santa at many Valley events and stores during the Christmas season.
He took up the mantle after a serious heart attack at the age of 48. It was then he decided to do something fun with his life after his doctor told him he could no longer work.
A simple trip to Kroger and a small purchase of a Santa outfit was the seed from which George Counts’ seasonal calling sprouted.
“In 1999, we bought it, just for the family,” Ann Counts said.
The next year, he was the Santa at J.C. Penney, and a year later, he got a real suit at Glen’s Fair Price Store. Businesses started calling asking for Counts, and he is a fixture in parades and other events, she said. And, of course, the grandkids love it, too.
“He’s Santa Claus to all these kids in the community,” she said.
And it’s not just for the young, Ann Counts said.
Before the pandemic, he would go through retirement communities and nursing homes as well to spread holiday cheer.
Ann Counts said the tree-lighting ceremony at Buck Bowman Park is not an effort they are able to pull off themselves. Adam Cromer, the Counts’ son-in-law, and his family business, Dry River Tree Service, drape the lights around the tree with help from their bucket trucks, and the Ruritans help at the ceremony, she said.
Last year, the tree was dedicated to Chris Cofer, the Clover Hill Bucks coach who died at the age of 46 in May 2020.
This year, the tree will be dedicated to those who have died from COVID-19 and their families, Ann Counts said.
“This COVID thing has been rough on everybody,” she said.
To the Counts’, the lights that were stolen and then were brought back is greater than just the cord, bulbs and wire — it’s a sign that the work the family and others do for the lighting ceremony matters to the community, and maybe the culprit got the Christmas spirit back.
“The good part is, they were returned, and that makes us happy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.