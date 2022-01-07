A Grottoes man is facing attempted murder and other charges stemming from a Christmas morning fire that destroyed a McGaheysville trailer home.
Jacob Henry Lilly, 28, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, arson of a dwelling and entering dwelling with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson, according to court documents.
Lilly turned himself in on Dec. 29 after Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for him, according to Joe Mullins, deputy fire marshal for Rockingham County.
Lilly was already wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office when he turned himself in due to alleged threats and a false police report against his girlfriend that occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
At the jail, investigators questioned Lilly after his girlfriend was identified as the owner of the trailer that was set on fire Christmas morning, Hutcheson said.
Emergency responders first got the call about the blaze on Leisure Living Drive in eastern Rockingham County around 3:45 a.m. Christmas morning, according to Mullins. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze after they arrived on scene, he said.
No one was in the home when it was set on fire, Todd Breeden, chief of McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, said at the time.
Investigators quickly ruled out the fire being accidental through clues at the scene, according to Mullins.
“Our subsequent fire investigation included interviews with the property owner and some initial people that she directed us to in relation to an altercation that happened earlier” that night and in the early morning hours prior to the fire, Mullins said.
He said there are some details about the case he cannot disclose because the investigation remains active.
“There’s potential for more charges to come,” Mullins said.
He asked anyone in the community who may have information about the crime to contact the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-564-3175.
Lilly is slated to appear in court on Jan. 24 and is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail.
