GROTTOES — Call it chicken scratch: The Grottoes Town Council tabled a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would allow residents with at least 10,000 square feet of residential property to own up to four chickens.
Council members heard comments from the public regarding amending the ordinance and a permitting fee. There was also a joint public hearing between council and the town’s Planning Commission to allow chickens in residential zoning districts.
The Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend allowing chickens to be kept, following regulations, in residential areas.
Currently, Grottoes allows chickens to be kept on properties larger than 1 acre of land, town officials said. However, very few residential parcels in Grottoes are above an acre of land.
Council member Michael Kohl made a motion to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by Jim Justis, but council member Joshua Bailey made a motion to table the ordinance indefinitely for the town to research more information, which superseded Kohl’s motion.
“We have worked hard on this,” Kohl said. “The Planning Commission has been involved, the ordinance committee has been involved, all of council has. … I believe this is the best ordinance that we have to put forward.”
Bailey, along with Mark Sterling, David Raynes and Tim Leeth, voted to table the ordinance, as the town will do more research regarding code enforcement. It will also look into the possibility of a voter referendum.
“We need to find something that is best for the overall town,” Bailey said. “Not taking anything away from this Planning Commission, I know they’ve worked hard. … I just think there’s some changes that need to be made prior to it being approved, and I don’t think that this current one in draft form is the answer.”
Leeth said while he was “fairly in favor” of the drafted ordinance, he would like to see it “tightened up” as to its enforcement.
Justis motioned to table the second part of the ordinance amendment, allowing homeowners to own chickens in residential zones. Justis, Leeth, Bailey, Sterling, and Raynes voted in favor of tabling, with Kohl in opposition.
All four speakers were against the ordinance, citing predatory animals, such as foxes and bears, that would enter the town due to chickens, concerns of how the regulations would be enforced, and noise and odor coming from the chickens.
Resident Scott Sacra said during the meeting that people who live outside of Grottoes have had problems with predatory animals coming in due to chickens.
“We’ve got to think about the safety of the kids, when you’re starting to bring in predators [animals] closer to the town,” Sacra said.
The draft of the ordinance stated “backyard chickens” are raised for domestic purposes only, not for commercial use. Under the ordinance, chickens would be allowed only at single-family dwellings in residential zoning districts, and not at townhouses, duplexes or apartments. Eligible properties would be single-family homes on lots of at least 10,000 square feet, or 0.29 acres.
Chickens must be kept in a pen or coop at all times, according to the resolution. Coops and pens are required to be clean at all times.
According to the proposed ordinance, coops may be movable or stationary but must provide space of at least 2 square feet per chicken. Pens must be 4 square feet per chicken or 24 square feet for four chickens. Each single-family household can have no more than four chickens.
Pens must be located at least 20 feet away from streams, ditches or any other storm drainage area that would allow fecal matter to enter a town storm drainage system or stream, the drafted regulation said.
Roosters are not allowed, according to the drafted ordinance. Rules also prohibit the slaughtering or processing of chickens outdoors.
The drafted ordinance also states chicken feed must be kept in a secure container or location, to prevent other animals or rodents from eating it.
Odors should not be noticeable from outside property lines. Chicken litter and waste should be disposed of by an on-site compost or at a landfill pursuant to the applicable permit, according to the drafted ordinance.
The drafted regulation said residents must get a permit from the town to have chickens. There is a proposed $50 permitting free, which could be renewed every two years.
Violations of any Grottoes ordinance would deny an applicant’s request, according to the drafted ordinance, and the permit could be revoked, and later canceled, for ongoing breaches of the rules.
