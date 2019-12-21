For years, fluid dairy consumption has been decreasing, but the amount of cheese Americans have been eating has been steadily increasing, according to the International Dairy Foundation.
“We would not be in the dairy business if we hadn’t transitioned to doing cheese,” said Christie Huger, who operates Mountain View Farm in Fairfield, north of Lexington, with her husband, Fred.
The Hugers entered the dairy business in 2000 and began their foray into cheese in 2006, according to Christie Huger.
The couple has since continued to branch into other dairy products, such as ice cream and butter, and now nearly half of their production goes into their cheeses, butters and ice creams, instead of the fluid market, she said.
“It’s not something to be done on a whim,” Huger said. “You have to learn how to do it, find a market — there’s a lot of stainless steel that goes in there and none of it is cheap.”
Products from the Hugers’ farm are available at restaurants and vineyards and even carried by Sysco Virginia.
The amount of cheese Americans eat annually has more than doubled between 1977 and 2018, from 16 pounds to 38.
“Those numbers are really growing, and there’s still more room to grow,” said Eric Paulson, treasurer and executive secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
Despite the jump in national consumption, Europeans still put away far more cheese, up to one pound week in many countries.
As well, the production of one pound of cheese requires 10 pounds of fluid milk, according to Paulson.
“Just increasing people’s consumption by a pound really helps fluid milk production,” he said.
Since spring, cheese made at Mountain Branch Creamery in Briery Branch, west of Ottobine, has been available at Whole Foods in Virginia and Maryland on a limited regional basis, according to Wayne Beery, who runs Mountain Branch with his wife, Annie.
The Beery family began the process for getting their cheese stocked at Whole Foods two years ago, said Wayne Beery, who first began cheesemaking as a hobby.
By summer 2016, Mountain Branch was selling its first cheeses through the Shenandoah Valley Family Farms co-op, he said.
“We entered the market place right as the organic industry started to slow down and it followed on the heels of the conventional industry slowing down,” Beery said.
The dairy industry has been battered by low prices for the past four years — with one dairy farm ceasing operations every week, according to previous figures from Paulson.
However, since July, the number of dairy farms dropping out of the market has reduced to a lower rate of one every two weeks, he said.
“What we’re seeing now is the supply and demand has swung back the other way,” Paulson said.
A combination of factors, such as low quality feed due to bad weather, have led to a decline in the supply of milk, but the demand for dairy products such as cheese and butter has increased.
“I think they’re going to play a larger role going forward,” Paulson said of cheese and butter.
The Virginia Dairymen’s Association is working with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on ways to capitalize on the state’s “business-friendliness” as well as strong infrastructure and shipping capabilities to attract larger processing facilities. Previously, large cheese companies may have only looked at establishing themselves in places such as Wisconsin — the leading cheese producing state.
“The big growth areas are in cheese, so it’s only logical we as an industry and we as Virginia look at that more,” Paulson said. “If that’s what the consumers want, then we need to meet that demand.”
Cheese is another way for Virginia and its producers to diversify their products, but fluid milk will remain the bedrock of the commonwealth’s dairy industry, according to Paulson.
However, too many people moving too quickly into the cheese sector could hurt profitability.
“As more and more people transition over to cheese, I don’t know how that’s going to look,” Huger said.
“There has not been, in the past, a tremendous amount of local cheese,” Huger said. “So we’ve done OK with that.”
And cheese is not necessarily a silver-bullet to the issues in the dairy market.
“It has been slower than I hoped, but now it does seem to be in a steady growth pattern, even though we weathered through some really low-priced times in the dairy industry,” Beery said.
“I’m optimistic but I’m always realistic,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.