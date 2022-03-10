A man armed with a gun robbed a city game center on Wednesday night, according to Lt. Todd Miller of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD first received a call about the armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers, a skill game and slot game business, on Baxter Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m.
"Reports indicated that a man entered the business dressed in all dark clothing, wearing a mask and in possession of a handgun," Miller said.
The gunman displayed the firearm in a threatening manner toward the store clerk, then went to the employee area and grabbed a cash box, Miller said. The robber then fled the store on foot heading north, according to Miller,
"Officers attempted to set a perimeter in the area, but the offender had already fled prior to officers' arrival," Miller said.
He said there is a possibility the robber fled on foot, then got in a vehicle or had another person provide transport from the scene.
HPD is investigating and reviewing video evidence and conducting interviews, Miller said.
— Staff Reports
