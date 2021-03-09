For the last few years, the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has been able to fund projects with help from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and this year is no different.
Kirsten Lambert, community outreach coordinator for Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, said in a press release Thursday that the nonprofit received a $450,000 forgivable loan to be used to provide affordable housing to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents.
“The funds received from DHCD for the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program will be used to supplement the construction cost for five different homes for our family partners,” said David Wenger, executive director of Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.
Wenger also said the loan will be used to provide down payment assistance for the families being housed.
According to the press release, the loan is provided by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program.
Wenger said this is the second time Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has received funding from the program.
According to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, there were 43 applications received for the fall 2020 affordable and special needs housing program. Of the 43 applications, 28 projects were approved, totaling more than $24 million.
Funding for the program comes from three sources: The federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
Loans awarded are 100% forgivable, meaning that as long it is used for the intended purpose of providing homes to low-income families, recipients will not have to repay it, Wenger said.
The loan awarded to Central Valley Habitat for Humanity will be used for the Avenue to Family Housing project, which aims to build five new homes for families in need.
Wenger said Monday that two duplexes to house four families will be built on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg and one single-family home will be built in the Brentwood subdivision in Rockingham County.
Lambert said in a press release that the five homes are expected to be complete within the next 18 months.
“This will allow them to place five local, low-income families in their homes by mid 2022,” she said.
Families that will move into the homes have been through the application process and will participate in seminars to prepare them for first-time homeownership, Lambert said. Families will also contribute to the construction of their homes.
Habitat for Humanity, an international program that began in Georgia in 1976, came to the Harrisonburg area in 1988 for the purpose of providing a home for everyone, regardless of race, religion, age, gender or political view.
Since its beginning 30 years ago, the local organization has provided homes to low-income families who are willing to work during the time they are living in the home.
Wenger said that in 2020, eight families for a total of 29 people were housed by Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.
