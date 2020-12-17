Sen. Emmett Hanger, a well-seasoned Valley Republican, still has his eyes set on the governor's race. But first he will have to win his party's nomination.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Thursday, Hanger said the possibility of running for Virginia’s next governor was still viable.
“I’m still exploring it, but I am very much encouraged to move forward,” he said.
Hanger, 72, has been teasing a campaign for the Republican nomination for governor since September. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he expected to make a decision on his candidacy before the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13.
“I don’t have any plans to announce anything right away, but I continue to make contacts around the state and from within my party,” he said. “The nomination is one obstacle, and winning the general election is obviously another one.”
Since September, two Republican candidates have announced their intent to seek the nomination — Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.
Chase initially said she would run as an Independent after the party’s State Central Committee decided to choose a nominee by convention instead of a primary. However, Chase later announced on her Facebook page she would seek the Republican nomination and has been advocating for a primary.
Hanger said the party’s State Central Committee has been “making it interesting to say the least,” saying there have been conversations to reverse its decision and host a primary.
With the nomination's determination in murky water, Hanger said he is trying to evaluate a strategy to win the candidacy and if it is feasible to do so.
“The strategies for winning are extremely different, so I continue to evaluate that,” he said. “I do have plus and minuses in mind for both options.”
If a primary is held, Hanger can rely on his bipartisanship, but funding would lead to complications
“I’m in rural Virginia, it’s more difficult to fund primaries,” he said.
Hanger said he is aware of two Republicans from Northern Virginia who plan to enter the race. While Hanger did not mention who the candidates were, he said both have a significant amount of money to fund a campaign.
With Hanger’s bipartisan background, there could be a chance to gain support from outside the Valley.
“I am well known for the work I have done,” he said. “That’s not to say I’m widely known in areas.”
Hanger’s political résumé is extensive.
He has served 33 years in Virginia’s General Assembly — nine years in the House and 24 years in the Senate.
During the 2020 General Assembly session, Hanger was a chief co-patron for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would make it unlawful to discriminate on the basis of sex. With its passing, Virginia became the 38th state to adopt the ERA.
In 2018, Hanger was one of four Republican senators who joined Democrats to pass Medicaid expansion. His efforts to work across the aisle have been criticized by members of his own party for years, and Hanger said he is aware of that.
“I am not naive to the fact that I have detractors in the Republican party because of some of the leadership positions I have taken in terms of producing a balanced budget, Medicaid expansion, funding for transportation,” he said. “When I put things in context in why I made those decisions, people generally accept them and think it’s a good thing.”
Despite the opposition he could face, Hanger said he was encouraged to run because a number of people told him he could “thread the needle” and represent all Virginians.
“I’ve been blessed with good health and a lot of energy,” he said. “When I became involved with the Republican party, I stood for the Republican creed. You don’t have to compromise policies in order to get along with people and meet the needs of everyone, Republican and Democrat.”
