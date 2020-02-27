A bill to change the popular Beehive Distribution Program is one step closer to passing the General Assembly after the legislation was reported out of a committee Tuesday.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is sponsoring House Bill 1237, which would change the amount of beehive units from three per year to three per household per year to eliminate people getting more than others.
The bill would also change the process of granting beehive units from a first-come, first-serve basis to one based on random selection — a substitution from the legislation's original intent of one based on merit.
Wilt said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that by changing the process behind the program, it would give the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services more ability to make a call on who should be able to participate.
Wilt’s legislation passed the House nearly unanimously, with all but Del. Hyland Fowler, R-Hanover, casting a vote.
While in the Senate, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, where it remained until Tuesday when it was moved to the Senate floor.
Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday, joining in on the unanimous vote.
While only a few steps remain before the bill can pass the General Assembly, this isn’t the first time Wilt has sponsored legislation dealing with bees.
In 2018, Wilt looked to create the Beehive Distribution Program that allows anyone registered with VDACS as a beekeeper the ability to apply for up to three beehives per year.
The program is funded through the Beehive Grant Fund. The state budget included $125,000 for the first and second year from the general fund to be used in the Beehive Grant Fund, which has been proposed again in the fiscal 2021-22 budget.
When the program went live, more than 2,000 applications to receive equipment to construct new beehives came in, leaving VDACS to release a statement saying it would no longer accept applications.
“The number of hives requested exceeds available funding for the program,” VDACS said in April 2019. “Due to the overwhelming response and success of the program, VDACS is no longer accepting additional applications.”
During the committee hearing Tuesday, Kyle Shreve with the Virginia Agribusiness Council said the beehives were gone within 12 hours.
“Bees are very important,” Wilt said in January. “They are important with agriculture and crops. … Bees are critical. It is going to be important for folks in the Valley.”
