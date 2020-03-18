Harrisonburg’s COVID-19 positive patient is at home recovering from the virus, according to an email from a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health. The patient is in their 60s.
“We have investigated all of this person's contacts and made appropriate quarantine recommendations for close contacts,” according to Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District and interim director for the Alleghany and Roanoke Health districts. “We have not identified a travel related source or obvious contact with another COVID case for this one positive case in the area.”
On March 12, the patient’s presumptive positive test with the virus was reported. Two tests are required before a patient is confirmed to have the illness, but the first test result is referred to as a presumptive positive.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sentara RMH had no other confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to Jenn Downs, a spokesperson for the hospital system. Personnel were continuing screening and testing patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VDH criteria in tents outside Sentara RMH, she said.
