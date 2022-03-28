The Harrisonburg Electric Commission is starting a new program where customers can pay to get electricity from the city’s new solar farm.
“It provides customers a way to have access to renewable energy through the power company where they wouldn’t have access otherwise,” said Brian O’Dell, HEC general manager.
The Friendly City Solar Program is slated to be the commonwealth’s only municipal utility-led solar program when it launches later this summer. Eligible HEC customers will be able to opt in to get a quarter of their energy from the Acorn solar development — a facility being built through a partnership with Dominion Energy.
“This model is not about customer ownership,” O’Dell said. “This is a subscription program where subscribers [pay for] some of the output.”
The 1.4-megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity, which translates to powering roughly 250 homes, O’Dell said previously.
In November 2020, Harrisonburg City Council voted to lease out nearly 10 acres to the Virginia Municipal Electric Association for the solar farm, where the energy will be generated by Dominion Energy Virginia and purchased by HEC.
At its Aug. 25, 2020, meeting, City Council approved HEC’s purchase of the vacant land, then owned by Acorn LC, for $550,000. The land is valued at $545,000, according to city documents, and the purchase by HEC had no impact on city coffers, according to city documents.
“Our goal all along has been to get renewable energy in the city limits and the goal along with that was to offer it to our customers,” O’Dell said.
HEC customers can buy the power created by the solar farm in 50 kilowatt-hour blocks, he said. And since the average home uses about 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each month, customers can buy up to five blocks a month, or 250 kilowatt-hours, produced by the solar farm, according to HEC materials.
This means those opting into the program would spend about $90 more on electricity over the course of a year, according to HEC materials.
The rate is also fixed for 25 years, so if there is increases in cost of electricity through HEC because of outside factors, it would not change the price for the portion of energy customers buy from the solar farm, according to O’Dell.
“We would consider this purely customer-driven. We think this is something our customers have been asking for, and it’s a means to provide them with some renewable energy,” he said.
City Council member Laura Dent said the program is a positive one for the city. She has been a vocal proponent of building renewable energy resources in the city while on council and before she was elected. She is council’s representative on the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee.
“I think it’s highly commendable that HEC is doing what it can to advance renewable energy, solar energy, in our community,” she said.
Facilities like the Acorn solar farm show potential for the city in other ways as well, said Dent and Jeff Heie, another proponent of solar and other renewable energy systems and EPSAC member.
They said the more solar that is put in by the city to self-generate could help open possibilities for carve-outs in the current HEC-Dominion contract in which HEC purchases 100% of its power from the utility company. This carve out could allow HEC to potentially offer lower prices on its own solar-generated energy as in the case of other Virginia localities, such as Fairfax County, according to Heie.
“Solar is becoming cheaper than the dirtier sources of energy,” Dent said.
