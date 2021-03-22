The Harrisonburg Farmers Market located at the Turner Pavilion will open for its regular season starting on April 3, according to a press release.
Market Manager Halee Jones said more than 50 local farmers and artisans will be featured at the market this upcoming season. Online sales with market day pick-up will continue this season, and all COVID-19 safety restrictions will remain in place.
The regular season will run from April 3 to Thanksgiving Day on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For updates, visit the farmers market website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.