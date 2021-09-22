In 1960, Interstate 81 had been named just a year earlier and 11,916 people were counted in the census as living in the one of the small cities the new highway ran through — Harrisonburg.
A similar number of residents lived in the Southwestern Virginia town of Covington, which Interstate 64 would soon be built through. At the time, the census counted just 854 fewer people living in Covington than Harrisonburg.
Over the past 60 years however, Harrisonburg’s population quintupled, while Covington’s nearly halved, with census recorders counting 5,737 residents of Covington last year in the 2020 census.
As Harrisonburg has grown, so too has the number of housing units.
The rate of housing units per residents was closer to equal in 2020 than in 1960, when there were 3.25 people per housing unit, according to census data.
Last year, the census recorded 18,626 housing units in Harrisonburg, more than five times as many housing units as in 1960 when the census recorded 3,662 housing units. This means there is a housing unit for every 2.9 people.
However, Harrisonburg, like many other areas, has a shortage of housing, according to a recently completed housing study commissioned by the city.
In Covington, there are 3,052 dwellings — roughly one housing unit for every 1.9 of the roughly 5,700 residents.
In Harrisonburg, population growth trundled on during the last century to 30,707 in 1990 and then nearly adding its 1960 population over the next decade to 40,468 residents in 2000, according to census data.
By 2020, 51,814 people were recorded as living in Harrisonburg, according to data from last year’s decennial census that was published Thursday.
A large portion of the city’s growth, especially over the last 20 years, has been in the number of James Madison University students.
In fall 2000, JMU had enrolled 15,326 students, of which 1,431 were part time, according to JMU data. Two decades later, in fall 2020, 21,594 students were enrolled in the school, slightly down from the record 21,836 in the fall of 2017, according to the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.