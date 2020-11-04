The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded $209,026 through the Housing Choice Voucher program, according to a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
"The HCV program is a collaborative effort between U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market," the release said.
Nine other localities' housing authorities also got a portion of the $1.5 million in federal funding, authorized through the CARES Act, for the HCV program. For example, Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority received $412,080 and the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority received $197,490.
-- Staff Reports
