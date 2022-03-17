Harrisonburg City Council is in the final stages of creating an informational brochure that will be circulated to inform potential candidates for the city’s top spot, according to spokesperson Michael Parks.
The search for the next city manager is being led by Edward Williams of recruitment consultant firm Baker Tilly, which will whittle down the full list of applicants with City Council members to a select few.
Those select few will then be interviewed by City Council members, who will make the ultimate decision on who will fill the job vacated by Eric Campbell at the turn of the year, according to Parks.
In late September, Campbell announced he would step down from his position at the end of 2021 after nearly four years on the job.
Campbell said it was not a decision he took lightly, and there was no single incident or issue that made him decide to leave. Rather, it was a gradual realization over the last few months, including job pressures from the pandemic that threw city budget forecasts into disarray as revenue plummeted, he said.
Parks said though city staff does not play a role in the selection process of the new city manager, it did help put together the 2039 plan for the city. The idea for such a roadmap came from Campbell, according to a previous Harrisonburg press release announcing Campbell’s resignation.
The 2039 plan “certainly plays a part in everything we do here, to the people we bring on to the projects we undertake to what services we provide,” Parks said.
The 2039 plan was adopted on April 23, 2019, by City Council and has been updated once last year to include protecting the city’s environmental assets such as air and water as another priority among others including fiscal responsibility and reliable high-quality services, and the city be a thriving educational center and inclusive with ample affordable housing and good jobs.
Parks said the pick for new city manager is expected later this year, between late spring and early summer.
“We anticipate this to be a desirable job, so we anticipate a number of highly qualified candidates to go through,” Parks said.
