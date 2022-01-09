The family of Forrest Halterman, 30, has not interacted with him since August and filed a missing persons report with the Harrisonburg Police Department on Thursday.
"Halterman has no fixed address, no known employment and no known working phone number," a Saturday Facebook post from HPD said. "Family is concerned for his well-being since he’s missed several holiday gatherings and detectives have been unsuccessful locating him in at locations he’s been known to frequent."
HPD has asked anyone with any information on Halterman's whereabouts to call 540-434-4436 or contact detective Michael Spiggle by phone at 540-437-2617 or email at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.
— Staff Report
