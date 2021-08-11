The Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Tourism and Visitor Services will receive some of more than $860,000 in state money that will be allocated to 64 tourism initiatives, according to a Wednesday press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The city's tourism office is slated to receive $20,000 for a marketing campaign highlighting local restaurants, "Eat.Drink.Love in Harrisonburg, Virginia," while the Virginia Quilt Museum is slated to receive $3,750 for marketing.
— Staff Reports
