If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again is an adage proved by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority in its attempts to win a large grant to renovate the Lineweaver Annex in downtown Harrisonburg.
When it was built in 1993, it was one of the very first Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties constructed in the commonwealth, according to Michael Wong, HRHA director.
The approximately 30-year-old structure is in need of repairs, so HRHA applied for the needed $1.1 million in funds through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development last year, he said.
However, it did not get the funding from the grants in April, and resubmitted its proposal again in October, according to Wong.
In January, the response to the second application was a yes.
“We think it’ll make a significant improvement to keep this valuable affording housing unit going for an extended period of time,” Wong said.
Renovation plans call for a new exterior, increased insulation, roof replacement, new exterior lighting, energy efficient air conditioners, an upgrade to the elevator and security cameras and dehumidification measures.
If there is extra funding, it will go toward tankless hot water heaters, solar panels and a speed up to the roll out LED lighting, according to HRHA documents.
Construction is anticipated to start next year after designs are finalized, according to Wong.
The 60-unit Lineweaver Annex was developed for $2.9 million as an addition to the J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver Apartments on North Main Street in the city. In a previous interview, Wong said the J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver Apartments were last upgraded and renovated in 2013.
To be eligible to live in the Lineweaver Annex, residents must be at least 55 years old or have a disability and make under 60% of the area’s median income.
Currently, the building houses 15 elderly, 49 disabled, and 21 handicapped residents, according to HRHA documents.
Also as part of the project, the housing authority is working to turn 20 apartments into permanent supportive housing, according to HRHA documents.
“To permanently exit the homeless system, people experiencing chronic homelessness often need long term affordable housing with intensive supportive services to maintain housing stability,” according to the city housing study.
In Virginia, permanent supportive housing reduced state hospital use by 82% among 950 residents of permanent supportive housing provided by the state between 2016 and 2019, according to the city’s recent comprehensive housing study.
Permanent supportive housing also reduced the state’s cost of housing each of the individuals by $1,375 and reduced costs for jails, private and state hospitals, and community services boards by 29%.
Also in HRHA news, the authority has recently completed data migration for a new web portal for applicants, landlords and others involved with the authority’s housing developments.
“It’s opened up a whole new avenue for access and opportunity for our community,” Wong said.
The new system has made it easier for clients and the groups working to support them to fill out housing applications outside of the HRHA office, according to Wong.
“Historically, they had to come in with the residents into the [HRHA] office and help them to do their paperwork with their staff people,” Wong said.
“As part of this migration, we did close our wait list for a period of time since December [until] March 1,” Wong said. “I think, in talking with staff, we had over 200 people apply since we reopened the waiting list.”
As of February, there were 150 applicants on the waiting list for a home in the J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver and the Lineweaver Annex, 772 applicants on the Franklin Heights waiting list, 227 applicants on the waiting list for Commerce Village and as of the end of January, 1,128 applicants on the waiting list for the housing choice voucher list, according to Wong.
He said it is difficult to tell exactly how many individual people or families it includes, since people can apply to be on multiple waiting list if they meet tenant eligibility requirements.
