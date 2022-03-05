For the first time in months, no Harrisonburg residents tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior, according to Friday data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The same was true for Rockingham County on Wednesday.
However, the average of new daily cases is not yet zero.
“While cases are declining, transmission throughout the health district remains high,” said Jordi Shelton, a VDH spokesperson, in a Friday email. “People should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible, and test if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Additional public health measures, such as masking and social distancing, may also be effective.”
Though the cases and the number of new hospitalizations of area residents from COVID-19 are declining, deaths from the virus continue, according to the VDH.
Over the last week and a half, 15 new county residents and nine new city residents were reported to have died from the virus since Feb. 22, according to VDH data. Another city resident and four county residents reportedly died from COVID-19 on Thursday, though no new death’s were recorded Friday.
In total, 373 Harrisonburg and Rockingham residents have died from COVID-19, according to VDH data — 222 people who lived in the county and 151 people who lived in the city.
There were eight people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center — consisting of only 5% of the hospital’s inpatients, according to the most recent information from Sentara on Friday morning.
In early January, the hospital had to pause non-emergency procedures and surgeries due to the staff being stretched to the limit caring for COVID-19 patients.
Sixty-six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center as of Jan. 7 — making up 36% of the hospital’s total inpatient population, according to Sentara data released at the time.
The most recent hospitalization numbers from Friday are a near 9-fold decrease for the hospital compared to the end of January, which had around 75 people hospitalized with the virus. That number began to drop to around 40 COVID-19 patients at the hospital by Feb. 5.
Since Feb. 1, 62 city and county residents have died from COVID-19, according to VDH.
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at four times the rate of the vaccinated and only 2.7% of the nearly 6.175 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus. Only 0.0273% of those vaccinated have died, according to VDH.
County welder Shawn Kyle got his booster at the Harrisonburg Health Clinic on Mason Street on his way home to Mount Crawford from work Friday.
“I just want this thing to go away,” he said of the pandemic and why he chose to get vaccinated in the first place.
Over half the county’s adult residents, 64.7%, have been fully vaccinated and 3% are waiting to get their second shot. In the city, 59.3% of adults are fully vaccinated, while over 5% of residents are waiting to get their second shot, according to VDH data.
Statewide, nearly 92% of adult Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 while 82% of the commonwealth’s adults are fully vaccinated, according to VDH data.
It typically takes up to two weeks for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the VDH.
