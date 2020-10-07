The nonprofit Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic will cease operation on Dec. 30, according to a press release from the organization.
Funding problems, changes in the patient base, volunteer availability and knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as reasons for the closure, according to the release.
The Free Clinic provides medical care for low-income uninsured adults.
“The Clinic has fulfilled its mission faithfully and thoroughly throughout the years, and this decision was extremely difficult for the board,” said Josh Hale, president of the Clinic’s board of directors, in the release. “Given the challenges and complexities of today’s healthcare climate, as well as the availability of other community resources that provide all-inclusive health services, the board concluded that this is the right move at the right time.”
The board of the nonprofit voted unanimously to cease operations.
Hale could not be immediately reached for comment by email.
