The nonprofit Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic will cease operation on Dec. 30, according to a press release from the organization.
Funding problems, fluctuations in the patient base, volunteer availability and knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as reasons for the closure, according to the release.
The Free Clinic provides medical care for low-income uninsured adults.
Josh Hale, president of the clinic’s board of directors, said the two largest factors leading to the board’s unanimous decision to close were the low number of volunteers and all the negative impacts of the pandemic.
“The two challenges with volunteers is the pool of resources that you got — the pool is small and it keeps getting smaller,” Hale said.
Since many of the volunteers are retired medical professionals, he said, some may have reservations about working in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic because older populations are far more at-risk of complications from the novel virus.
At its peak, the Free Clinic was caring for 1,000 patients, but the number had dropped to around 600 right before Virginia expanded Medicaid on Jan. 1, 2019, he said.
The number of patients at the Free Clinic was then slashed down to only 90, according to Hale, after the Medicaid expansion to opened up eligibility for 400,000 Virginians.
In response, the Free Clinic opened up its eligibility requirements to help more people who were not covered by Medicare expansion, and the number of patients continued to grow when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The nonprofit now has over 400 patients. Changes to the Free Clinic’s requirements included providing health care for undocumented immigrants, for example.
“We have been digging back out and really helping our community,” Hale said. “It’s just unfortunate that while we are trying to build that back up, we have volunteer resources depleting and [the ongoing] COVID” pandemic.
Free clinics across the state treated over 45,000 Virginians in fiscal year 2019, according to data from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation. Before Medicaid expansion, over 10% of Virginians younger than 65 did not have health insurance, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Harrisonburg, nearly 15% of residents younger than 65 did not have health insurance in 2018, while over 12% of Rockingham County residents younger than 65 did not have health insurance that year, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nationwide, nearly 10% of Americans did not have health insurance in 2018, according to the Census Bureau data.
“This is tough,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said in response to the closure of the clinic. “It’s difficult to kind of put in to words what the Free Clinic’s contribution has meant to our residents here in Harrisonburg. We are extremely grateful for the vital role that they have played in Harrisonburg for so long.”
City spokesman Michael Parks also said the city was grateful for the Free Clinic’s work.
“We are lucky here in the friendly city to have so many great organizations such as the Free Clinic that work to make the lives of our residents better every day, and the Free Clinic, its staff and volunteers, and their efforts over the years will be missed,” Parks said in a Wednesday email.
Hale said he expects most of the Free Clinic’s patients to move over to the Harrisonburg Community Health Center for care. The Harrisonburg Community Health Center is another nonprofit organization and is located off Port Republic Road on the city outskirts.
“We’re going to have to work with other organizations in the city to see if we can come up with some type of solution to make sure everyone here is provided with medical assistance when needed,” Reed said.
Right now, the Free Clinic is focused on ensuring patients will be cared for after operations cease, and officials have not discussed the future of its location on West Water Street in downtown, according to Hale.
“Our first priority is transitioning and taking care of patients,” he said.
Transition of patients is slated to be done by Nov. 20, and afterwards the 14-person staff will begin winding down operations, according to the release.
The Free Clinic was set up in 1999.
“You’ve got to look back 30 years ago and when we started, the idea was to provide affordable health care to uninsured adults, primarily through volunteer resources,” Hale said.
And for three decades, the Free Clinic has done that, according to Hale.
“We have lived our mission and we’re proud of that,” he said.
