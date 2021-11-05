Harrisonburg City Public Schools once again extended its agreement concerning the school resource officer program on Thursday to give School Board members time to review recommendations from a group charged with evaluating the program.
The division first extended the memorandum of understanding with the Harrisonburg Police Department in October as the SRO task force wrapped its work that began in February.
The task force’s recommendations were presented to the School Board on Thursday after about nine months of interviews, outreach and statistical analysis.
Members included school leaders, parents and law enforcement. The group did not make a recommendation as a whole but provided a series of options to consider ranging from ending the program to providing more training for officers.
“I want the board to have a month to make suggestions and take notes,” Superintendent Michael Richards said.
If the board makes changes to the memorandum when it meets in December, the document will need to go to Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner for review, Richards said.
“If we come back with an MOU the board feels will work, then I do have to take it to the police chief and get agreement there,” he said.
The SRO program has been in place for over 25 years and hadn’t been reviewed until this year, according to Richards. It will now be evaluated annually.
One of the issues the task force identified was a gray area of what exactly SROs’ duties are and what should be handled by school staff, according to Zerrell Johnson-Welch, who Richards asked to help the task force and knew from his time as a school administrator in Loudoun County.
Johnson-Welch said she kept her personal opinions away from the task force, and her role was as an organizer to bring people with differing opinions together to have constructive discussions.
In those discussions, a common theme emerged between those for and against SROs remaining in schools, she said.
“There was a lot of room for improvement,” Johnson-Welch said.
The two Black members of the School Board, Obie Hill and Kaylene Seigle, were on the task force.
Hill said he was struck by how little data there is to prove SROs have a positive impact, and in his discussions with the public, people told him they had a negative perception of SROs.
“Because of the lack of data and listening to the committee, I was open to the idea of them being removed, and if SROs are in the schools, then we seriously need to revamp the program,” Hill said.
School Board members Deb Fitzgerald and Nick Swayne said the lack of data proving success does not prove failure, either.
Board members also sparred over whether too much national data about racial differences in SRO action on minority students was being used to inform decisions in Harrisonburg, where the situation may be different.
One recommendation called for replacing SROs with professionals who could handle their duties but would not be law enforcement. It was signed by parents Hannah Wittmer, Tiffany Brutus, Nassar Alsaadun, of the Welcoming Harrisonburg Council, and Boris Ozuna, of the Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing, and grandparents Karen Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association and Monica Robinson of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham branch of the NAACP.
“We propose that Harrisonburg City redirect the funds presently allocated for SROs to our schools. SROs have asserted, in task force meetings and at the June 2021 community presentation, that they do mentoring, drug counseling and various levels of social work. Those functions should be performed by people professionally trained and qualified to carry them out,” the recommendation read. “To the degree HCPS administrators use SROs for support, schools may benefit from additional senior personnel or additional professional development for current staff.”
Black students make up 9.7% of the total HCPS student population, but account for 19.5% of out-of-school suspensions, according to a Sept. 9 presentation to the task force by members of the Legal Aid Justice Center.
“The problem is that the fundamental role of police is different from the roles of other educational professionals, who do not directly threaten students with violence or punitive legal measures,” the recommendation said. “We strongly oppose any attempt to ‘re-imagine’ the SRO program via additional training for officers. The scarce resources we would commit to such training would be better used for improving other aspects of our schools.”
Other task force members called for the SRO program to remain, but undergo improvements.
“In a society that is increasingly asking for transparency and access from their Police Departments, the same should be expected of the SRO Program,” Tony Hermes, school resource officer, said in his recommendation to the School Board.
He also said SROs can help people to build a positive perception of law enforcement as people they can trust and understand.
“People who interact with police officers, whether negatively or positively, tend to remember those interactions. School resource officers can help those with negative interactions/trauma, by being a consistent, accessible, and non- enforcement presence in the schools,” Hermes said. “I have personally spoken to a teacher who informed me that she was having a trauma reaction to my uniform. The next week she approached me and added that she feels her being able to see me and talk to me daily, on her own time, helped her as she worked through that uniform related trauma.”
School leaders said they see the merits of the SRO program.
But, “there is always room to improve,” which requires everyone in the community coming together to have a say on what can be done, said Chad Burke, vice principal of Thomas Harrison Middle School.
“I recommend that the SRO program remains and grows in the Harrisonburg City Public Schools,” he said in his recommendation to the Board.
Another school leader spoke about the need for changes in the SRO memorandum of understanding.
“I will be quite honest in noting that I am not a Harrisonburg resident and am not sure I can make the decision concerning whether or not SROs remain present on our campuses; however, I can assure you that if it persists, there must be significant changes,” Leatrice Woods, vice principal of Skyline Middle School, said in her recommendation to the School Board.
