After over a year, some city residents who have not paid their water bills will have their connections shut off beginning on Nov. 1.
Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the resumption of utility cutoffs after a presentation from city staff members.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a moratorium on utility disconnections in March 2020, when employment crashed as COVID-19 first began to spread and lockdowns were declared. The moratorium expired on Aug. 30.
“We have a significant number of accounts that have failed to make a payment since March of 2020,” said Sherri Sherman, a public utilities staff member.
When the moratorium was declared, 1,600 utility customers had a combined $145,417 in arrears for city utilities, according to a memo from Mike Collins, director of public utilities, to Eric Campbell, city manager.
One year later, the amounts of arrears had nearly quintupled to $677,405 between 1,632 accounts, according to city documents.
The city received nearly $93,000 as of Aug. 31 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for relief funding.
Collins said staff has been “going above and beyond” to try and reach out to residents who are behind on bills to help set up payment plans and provide other resources to avoid falling further behind on payments.
Before COVID, this included calling, emailing and putting notices on doors before disconnecting the customer, and similar efforts have been made over the past months to get customers to pay the city, according to staff.
Staff has also refunded $7,998 in late fees of those who have paid, according to Sherman.
She said the city could get more money in relief funding for utility losses from the state through an application process.
Late fees would continue during repayment over a nine-month repayment agreement, but customers could apply for a late fee waiver, according to Sherman.
The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department, the fire department and Harrisonburg Electric Commission contacted residents to let them know relief funding was available. Though 164 utility customers agreed to payment arrangements with city staff, 112 failed to comply, according to city documents.
Council members thanked staff for their hard work in trying to reach out to people to get them to pay their debts.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, Asian immigrants asked City Council to pass a resolution condemning the harvesting of organs from prisoners in China by the government.
An international tribunal convened in London in 2019 said these claims are true, and governments and localities have passed resolutions condemning the Chinese government.
One woman present, Chunyan Wang, 66, was imprisoned for seven years after her husband was killed for her preaching the religion of Falun Gong.
While in jail, her blood was tested, the activists said, for potentially nonvoluntary organ removal.
Falun Gong is a religious movement that gained momentum in China before the turn of the century, but it has since been outlawed and many of its most vocal adherents jailed by the Chinese government. Analysts have said this is because the Chinese government feared the rising religion as potential adversary in control of the world’s most populous country.
Tiny Tang, 48, who now lives in Fairfax, said activists have been going to other localities across the state to spread the word most effectively to residents in those localities to not go to China for organ transplants and to condemn the practice by the Chinese government.
(1) comment
The Council has been encouraging residents to become freeloaders. Now they’ll have trouble getting the arrears payments. No wonder the City Manager is leaving. Too many stupid council members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.