The timeline for Harrisonburg's next batch of zoning and subdivision update proposals has been delayed due to "staffing issues and other objectives," according to an email from Thanh Dang, assistant director of community development.
The process involves drafting ideas and then putting them out for public input in parts. City staff and consultants are updating Module 1, which included zoning districts and other aspects, in response to public input.
Module 2 is slated to be ready for public input early next year, with the draft rewrites completed by the middle of next year to be presented to Planning Commission and then City Council.
Dang said the timeline could be adjusted again as the project continues.
The last time the city reviewed its zoning and subdivision ordinances was in 1996 and 1997.
— Staff Reports
