Harrisonburg is joining a growing number of localities with its newest park addition — futsal courts.
Futsal is a soccer-like game played by many area residents, so it was only natural to create a public space for it, according to Brian Mancini, acting director of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.
“We just thought it would be a great fit for Harrisonburg,” Mancini said.
Futsal has been growing in popularity and places in Tidewater and the Richmond metro area have also set up courts for the game. The sport is played on a smaller pitch than soccer with smaller teams and a smaller ball.
The courts are being built at Ralph Sampson Park on what used to be tennis courts and are expected to have a grand opening within two or three weeks as the new courts are nearly done, according to Mancini.
He said area residents have been playing the game where they can, including on tennis and basketball courts.
Futsal has already been played on the former tennis courts, according to Mancini.
“People play futsal there all the time, even in the dead of winter,” Mancini said.
This is not the first time the city has changed little-used tennis courts into spaces where more locally popular games can be played.
In 2020, the city opened a pickleball court at Morrison Park. It was previously a tennis court that parks and recreation staff had identified as underused.
“There are a lot of places that have done with futsal what we’ve done with pickleball courts,” Mancini said.
The total cost of the Ralph Sampson Park futsal project is $20,000 out of the $6.2 million budget for parks and recreation.
“I think it will be one of our busiest amenities that we have,” Mancini said of the courts.
