Harrisonburg City Public Schools will host a community town hall to talk about the future of school resource officers, according to an HCPS webpage.
The town hall will be held at Skyline Middle School on Sept. 9 between 6 and 8 p.m.
A task force comprised of parents, teachers and community leaders was established in February to evaluate the city's SRO program, according to the task force webpage of the HCPS website. Considerations on the table include keeping the status quo of the program to eliminating SROs in city schools.
In June, the task force gave a public presentation on SROs, and subcommittees of the task force have been meeting since, according to HCPS.
The task force is expected to release its preliminary recommendations to the city SRO program this month, according to the webpage.
— Staff Reports
