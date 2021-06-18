Harrisonburg has contracted with consultants KFH Group to do a feasibility study for a multimodal transit center, which the city began surveying residents about Wednesday.
The cost of the study is $116,322, with $50,000 paid for by a technical grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the rest covered by funds from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
The study will identify three sites suitable for the project for review, according to Gerald Gatobu, director of the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.
“We’re still at the very preliminary stage of due diligence,” he said.
After a site is chosen, plans will be drawn up for the transit center and a funding analysis performed, Parks and Gatobu said.
Gatobu said the site could include electric charging stations for cars and buses, a park and ride area, security and a transfer center.
Ultimately, the funding for the project would come from local and state sources, such as Smart Scale, according to Gatobu. Smart Scale is a state program that ranks transportation projects for the best allocation of tax dollars.
Gatobu said it is unknown what share the state would pay for the potential project, and he is not discounting federal dollars as another source of money.
A prior attempt to obtain Smart Scale funding for a Harrisonburg transit center was unsuccessful, according to Gatobu.
City documents from January 2018 had the site for a transit center proposed as part of a road extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the intersection with Country Club Road.
“It cost too much money, and we didn’t get the money from the Smart Scale application,” Gatobu said.
The site will instead be used for a 142-unit apartment complex. On April 13, City Council approved a contentious rezoning request and a special-use permit for the Two41 housing complex at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive.
On Wednesday, city staff announced a survey was open for residents to explain what they would like to see from the transit center.
“It’s very important for residents to know about it and give their input,” Gatobu said.
The survey is offered in English online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MultimodalSurvey and Spanish online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EncuestaMultimodal.
A paper copy of the survey can also be obtained at HDPT headquarters at 475 E. Washington St., City Hall at 409 S. Main St., and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Department of Social Services at 110 N. Mason St.
The survey ends on July 16.
“For a lot of localities of our size, this is an amenity we can all be proud and [would] help the community,” Gatobu said.
