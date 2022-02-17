Two Harrisonburg organizations recently won awards from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance announced it won the statewide MVP award for supporting businesses through the pandemic. HDR also announced Department of Housing and Community Development recognized the renovation of the Big L Tire building to what is now Magpie Diner with Best Adaptive Reuse Project.
HDR created videos highlighting the importance of supporting businesses through the pandemic and raised over $100,000 in grants for small business support, according to the press release. It created strategic plans that were adopted by the National Main Street Center.
Now a mixed-use space, the former Big L Tire building was nominated by HDR for the awards issued annually. According to the press release, it won because it increased foot traffic to other businesses nearby and “maintained historic charm.”
— Staff Report
