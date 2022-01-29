The Virginia State Police responded to several crashes around the 16000 block of Spar Mine Road in Rockingham County that resulted in multiple injuries Saturday afternoon, according to a Saturday evening press release from VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey.
One crash was a head-on collision that caused several injuries, including one which is life-threatening, according to the release.
The incidents occurred around 3:55 p.m., according to the release.
The VSP release said it had no more information to provide at the time. — Staff Reports
More information will be added as it becomes available.
