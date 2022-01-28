Acts of aggression toward health care staff were already increasing before the pandemic, but new stresses caused by the public health emergency are leading to harsher work conditions for many on the pandemic’s front lines.
“The data suggest clearly that this is an issue of rising incidence and concern,” said Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, citing federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration data.
Theresa Trivette, chief nursing executive for Valley Health, said she has seen the growing amount of aggression while working at other health systems, too.
“If you ask any chief nursing leadership, you would hear the same message,” she said.
Instances of aggression include abuse such as spitting, shouting and other vitriolic actions and even physical altercations in some extreme cases. And though health care staff are not the only ones who deal with aggressive behavior in the workplace, they make up the lion’s share of those who deal with nonfatal workplace violence, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Just like you see in what plays out in social media is the desire to have what you want and when you want it, feeling unlimited in how you speak to others ... the nursing teams feel that,” Trivette said.
Nearly three out of four instances of American workplace violence were in the health care sector in 2018 — the most recent national data available released in a 2020 report.
Between 2011 and 2018, intentional injuries against health care workers requiring a day or more off from work increased from 8,180 to 15,230, or 62.5%, according to BLS data.
And the situation is likely even worse than on paper due to underreporting, according to Walker.
“From what [the VHHA] has heard anecdotally, these instances of violence against health care workers have been seen in a more pronounced way in the pandemic period,” Walker said.
Many factors are leading to these acts of aggression and, in many cases, the aggression may not originate in malice, health care staff members said.
“With the addiction increasing in our country, a lot of the our addicted patients will lash out in nonproductive ways towards staff — that has gotten worse during COVID because of all the isolation,” Trivette said.
Additionally, older patients or those with mental issues may be confused and lash out at those around them.
Those with mental problems “may spend days on end waiting in our ER waiting to get to a place that can actually give them the right care that they need in those state psychiatric hospitals, which are gut-wrenchingly understaffed, like we all are, and it causes back pressure on hospitals to have to try and take care of those patients in an environment that is not the most optimal for them,” Trivette said.
Katy Wilson, a risk manager for Sentara, said she reviews incident reports daily with front-line health staff and security personnel.
“I would say a lot of [the incidents] are related to to just general frustrations that you could classify as pandemic-related — upset visitors that cannot visit or there’s [a limit] of one at time, those types of things,” she said. “And, of course, I would be upset about them, too, but we want to make sure that it doesn’t get to the level where their response to that is completely inappropriate and threatening or hurting our staff.”
In 2020, Sentara RMH began to “drill down” into its data from its already existing workplace violence prevention program as part of a new systemwide task force, according to Wilson.
“We met every week, several times a week, for pretty much the past few years,” she said.
One result of those meetings were signs placed in the hospital outlining that patients are expected to treat health care workers with the same respect that the workers give patients and families, according to Wilson.
A sign won’t stop someone from attacking staff, she said, but the organization has taken things a step further.
When a worker has decided enough is enough and files charges, Sentara will support them through that process, according to Dale Gauding, a spokesperson for Sentara.
“Somebody like [Wilson] or somebody in security might accompany that staff person, say, to the magistrate to take out a warrant and then somebody will accompany that person through hearings and testimony at trial,” Gauding said. “So, they’ve got a buddy with them and they’re not alone navigating the system. We’re just trying to make sure people on our team know that they’re supported when they decide to take that step.”
Additionally, Valley Health and Sentara offer training and other guidance on how to report, deal with and avoid violence in the workplace.
“Maybe you can’t prevent them from lashing out at you, but you can at least prevent yourself from getting hurt from those who really can’t help what they’re doing,” Wilson said.
The VHHA has been working on a new toolkit with help from members of the industry organization over the last few months, according to Walker.
The document includes best practices for preventing workplace violence, enhanced enforcement programs to crack down on those who abuse health care staff, and evaluations of the effectiveness of programs and how programs can be sustained, according to Walker.
In 2019, the VHHA backed state legislation that made orally threatening to kill or injure a health care provider a Class 1 misdemeanor. It was passed into law.
Local health care systems have implored the community to get vaccinated as staffing and capacity to care for those hospitalized due to COVID strains the systems.
“If you’re already weary and burned out from being on the front lines of this pandemic and also in the unfortunate position of having a patient or family member lashing out at you, it only adds to the strain the overall situation has placed on you,” Walker said.
