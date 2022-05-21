Rockingham County and Harrisonburg continue to report "low" COVID-19 community levels, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District, but officials still encourage those to take precautions against the virus.
"The public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations and booster shots, as well as test for the virus should any symptoms appear," said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, in a statement. "CSHD recommends everyone who lives, works, or spends time in high-risk areas to wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status."
Officials at the Central Shenandoah Health District said COVID-19 community levels are rising in the district's localities. Augusta and Highland counties, and the cities of Waynesboro, Staunton and Lexington, are in a "high" risk for spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those in a high alert level to wear a mask indoors while in public, stay up to date with vaccines and to get tested if symptoms arise.
Rockbridge County and the City of Buena Vista report a "medium" risk, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. In "medium" risk, the CDC recommends those with a high risk for severe illness to talk to their healthcare provider about if a mask is needed.
Community-level status focuses on how many people are being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, and how much capacity is left. A county's COVID-19 level is "low" if new hospital admissions are fewer than 10 out of every 100,000 people, or fewer than 10% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.
Outside the health district, Albemarle and Greene counties recorded "medium" community levels, and Page and Shenandoah counties reported "low" community levels.
As of Friday, the Commonwealth of Virginia has had 1,755,290 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH also reported a 15.6% 7-day positivity rate for total PCR testing encounters on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.