Two members of the Dayton Town Council have said they support of a document that would open the door for Glo Fiber to begin offering services in town.
“Just as a citizen of Dayton, I am really excited about the addition of some other options for internet, particularly broadband, and I think that’s really a focus for the state right now,” Councilwoman Heidi Hoover said.
On Monday, Town Council will consider a 20-year franchise agreement for fiber optic cable to be installed for internet and telecommunications, according to town documents. However, it does not include cable TV and does not mean every home or business will have access to the new service, according to town documents.
Glo Fiber is a subsidiary of Shentel, an Edinburg-based telecommunications company.
As part of the proposed agreement, Shentel will repair any damage to state- or town-managed roads, sidewalks or paths.
Town staff recommends approval of the agreement, and a hearing is scheduled Monday for the public to give input to council and staff.
Hoover said she appreciates the hard work staff has put in reviewing the agreement.
“It’s going to make things better for the consumer to have some level of competition, and I think the fact that we’re developing another option for the residents of Dayton is going to be a good thing for everybody,” Hoover said.
Hoover and fellow council member Dale Rodgers said Glo Fiber will compete with Comcast, which is the only company that offers internet in the town.
“Improving services can never hurt,” Rodgers said.
In 2019, Harrisonburg was the first locality in the city and county to approve an affiliation agreement with the company.
Broadway approved a franchise agreement with the company about two and a half months ago, according to a previous interview with Kyle O’Brien, town manager, and Bridgewater approved a franchise agreement with Glo at a Town Council meeting in July, according to a previous interview with Councilman Fontaine Canada.
