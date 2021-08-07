City staff, Mayor Deanna Reed and Dr. Laura Kornegay of the local health district all agree there is one person central to the city’s response to the pandemic — Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator of Harrisonburg Fire Department.
“There is no way to overstate Paul’s contribution during the pandemic,” HFD Chief Matt Tobia said. “And if I could point to one person most responsible for saving thousands of lives in this community — it’s Paul.”
Throughout the pandemic, Helmuth has provided vital information to those who needed it and done work to help protect city residents through organizing testing and vaccination clinics.
“He’s definitely been an invaluable asset to me as city manager and to our executive leadership,” City Manager Eric Campbell said.
Helmuth said he first started looking into the virus weeks before the first meeting of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Task Force on Feb. 13, 2020 — exactly one month before the first case was identified in the city.
“He educated himself and made himself a subject matter expert on COVID-19 before we even had a name for it,” said Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The differences between the waves of COVID cases called for different kinds of responses with the available solutions, beginning with the first wave in spring 2020 that impacted primarily nursing homes and manufacturing facilities, such as poultry plants, according to Helmuth.
“During that initial wave, the intent was to educate the community on what COVID-19 was and how to protect themselves,” Helmuth said. “And then we were responding to some specific outbreaks with equipment and personnel to limit the spread.”
The second wave tested the mitigation measures the state and city put in place, and emphasis on mass testing grew as the college students returned to Harrisonburg in fall 2020, according to Helmuth.
The third wave around the winter holidays included more community spread, meaning older and otherwise at-risk residents were more likely to get the virus, which is most dangerous to them, Helmuth said. At that time, it was a race to make vaccines available to those in nursing homes as quickly as possible.
“We transitioned from education and testing to education and vaccination,” he said.
Helmuth himself felt the sting of loss during this wave of the pandemic — his grandfather is one of the 208 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents who have died from the novel coronavirus.
“In my grandfather’s case, he got COVID days before he got the vaccine and died a week or two after the possibility,” Helmuth said. “If someone asks me, ‘If he wouldn’t have had COVID, how long would he have lived?’ I have no idea. All I know is that COVID was a huge influence at the end of his life.”
Though many people have been vaccinated, the pandemic is still not over, according to Helmuth.
“Vaccines don’t necessarily stop you from getting the disease. In a lot of cases they do, but the biggest thing is it decreases the number of people who are hospitalized or die from the disease,” Helmuth said.
He said providing people with context and facts, such as the incredibly rare chance of someone having an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine and how case numbers are truly tabulated, is part of helping them avoid a loss in their own family.
“It is part of why I continue to struggle to work through helping to try and educate people on the best information we have related to the virus,” Helmuth said.
As he is talking to people about the vaccine, Helmuth will bring up his grandfather’s death if the person asks a personal question, but otherwise, Helmuth said he sticks to straightforward explanations — how the vaccine is effective at warding off COVID-19 and not dangerous to those who receive it.
It’s this direct nature that proves helpful in making the best informed decisions during the crisis and educating those who may have doubts, according to Campbell.
“Paul is approachable, and he breaks things down so everybody can relate to them,” Campbell said.
Reed agreed.
“If it’s good or bad, he’s going to tell you,” Reed said. “He has integrity.”
Reed, like many others, has called Helmuth frequently during the pandemic, and not simply for information.
“I can’t tell you how many times late at night I have called Paul just to upset myself because there’s somebody else who had died in the community, and Paul always answered my calls late in the night or early in the morning,” Reed said.
Helmuth’s desire for people to be safe from the pandemic led him to comforting people who were wary of being tested, according to Reed.
“I remember that when we first started to do testing in the Northeast neighborhood, having him up there to guide people because they were scared,” she said.
Like Reed, Campbell has a similar memory of how Helmuth helped make people more at ease during some of their most anxious moments during the pandemic.
At a vaccine clinic for city staff, Helmuth equipped himself with a cowboy hat, big red nose and mock hypodermic needle.
“You had to look at it and crack up,” Campbell said. “It eliminated a lot of the anxiety people had when they got to the clinic to see Paul standing there.”
The connection to the community Helmuth and his Rockingham County counterpart, Jeremy Holloway, have is “vital” for health department operations.
“I think in our area we were lucky enough to have really strong preexisting working relationships with people like Paul and Jeremy, so when we had to raise our hands and ask for help in an emergency situation, we knew we could count on them,” Kornegay said.
Helmuth also has been focused on health equity — making sure everyone has equal access to information and tools to best deal with the pandemic, she said.
“One big population I think we worked with a lot was the homeless population — in terms of testing and making sure they had places to isolate, quarantine, that they were safe and removed from the public to prevent further transmission,” Kornegay said.
Helmuth also helped with the distribution of masks, hand sanitizer and informational documents in multiple languages to Harrisonburg’s diverse residents, who may not have had accurate information about how to protect themselves from the virus, according to Reed.
Despite all he’s done, Helmuth is modest about his impact, according to Campbell, Reed and Tobia.
“Paul is just this calm presence that continues to do the work of safeguarding Harrisonburg,” Tobia said. “I think above all else, our success as a community lies squarely at his feet.”
