Shenandoah Valley Hemp will be processing hemp in Elkton after its request to develop a facility was supported by Town Council in December.
Abner Johnson, of Harrisonburg, along with his four brothers, Talbot, 18, Jake, 26, Tanner, 28, and Andrew, 31, are the core of the nearly dozen-person team that is Shenandoah Valley Hemp.
In September and October, the brothers harvested their own hemp crop, which they grew in Weyers Cave and will be processing in Elkton for CBD products, along with other local farmers' hemp yields.
CBD refers to cannabidiol oil, an the over-the-counter pain and anxiety treatment that has been available for purchase in Virginia since the 2018 Farm Bill was approved. Prior, treatments involving CBD had to be prescribed.
The processing facility will be located at 154 W. Spotswood Ave. and will feature tours, Abner Johnson said.
“We want to show a little bit of growing, from seedlings up to grinding the material up, processing and formatting into products and selling them here,” he said. “It shows a lot of transparency behind it, which is probably the biggest issue in the market right now.”
In July, John Bell, pharmacist with Williamson Hughes Pharmacy and Home Health in Harrisonburg, referred to the CBD oil market as a “Wild West.”
“This is something that is a huge issue,” Johnson said. “Having all of those [processes] in the building, and with third-party testing, we’re going to have products that are equivalent to what the tests say they are,” Johnson said.
Hemp can either be processed for CBD oil or fiber, but most registered growers across the state produce hemp for the oil, according to Johnson.
Josh Gooden, the mayor of Elkton, said he was pleased a tenant was found for the 10,000-square-foot building.
“It’s definitely a very neat and unique building in downtown, and what the Johnsons have planned really helps to bring an extra life into downtown and diversifies our business community,” Gooden said.
On Halloween, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the first hemp processing facility in the state. Appalachian Biomass Processing invested nearly $900,000 and created 13 jobs for a fiber processing plant in Wythe County.
Under a law passed by the General Assembly last year, hemp is allowed to be grown in Virginia for the first time since 1937, when the plant was originally banned nationwide. Growers, dealers and processors must be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Johnson said the brothers are aiming to have operations underway in Elkton by March 1. They also intend to bring three or four more people into the operation to help with processing over the next few months.
“If everything goes right, we’ll be scaling it up, and they’ll be a full million dollars worth of equipment in the next year or two,” Johnson said.
Gooden said the brothers’ business is unique and helps diversify the local farming industry.
“It's a crop that hasn’t been grown in this area for many years, and it's just trying to integrate that back into the fabric of the agriculture of the Valley,” Gooden said.
