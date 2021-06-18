The review of city-owned Heritage Oaks Golf Course has been completed and an executive summary will be presented to City Council on Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.
Golf Business Advisors of Williamsburg conducted the study in a deal inked at the end of January not to exceed $22,500.
Key business plan recommendations include discontinuing season passes with carts, increasing fees by 10% per year and considering additional facilities on the grounds to offer putt-putt, pickleball, concerts and movies, according to the study’s executive summary.
However, the study recommends Heritage Oaks remain primarily used for golf.
Other recommendations include adjustments to staffing, such as hiring an assistant Professional Golfers Association pro, setting hours from 7 a.m. to sundown in golf season, changes to the par three course, changing the point of sales system and linking online tee time reservations, expanding food and beverage service in house, and developing a sales and marketing plan.
The study also recommends adding a championship competition this summer, starting the Heritage Oaks Golf Association and having a full tournament schedule next year.
Over the past five years, the city has lost an average of $460,000 on the facility annually, sparking a renewed call for the 205-acre golf course to be shuttered.
Harrisonburg City Council cut funding for its embattled Heritage Oaks Golf Course by $468,000 in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
In May 2020, City Council asked staff to set up a study as petitions to close the golf course circulated, which were countered by a petition to keep the course open and a supporting protest that drew roughly 400 people.
Revenue for the course has averaged $630,000, while expenses have averaged $1.09 million over the past half decade.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. The annual roughly $438,000 debt payment on the facility is projected to end at the end of the decade.
The study and Charlie Fultz, interim general manager of Heritage Oaks, said the facility can perform maintenance for under $500,000 a year. Before 2020, the course had averaged nearly $700,000 annually in maintenance costs.
Other municipally owned golf courses across the state were doing maintenance for roughly $200,000 to $350,000 less annually, according to the study.
“So, although this is an option for the city in order to lower costs, I certainly think Charlie Fultz can maintain the quality of the course and get close to that total maintenance number,” study author Jim Fleishman of Golf Business Advisors said in the executive summary.
The study reviewed land use, financial performance, lack of diversity and the value of the course as an asset to the city.
The study also included interview with city staff, stakeholders and those who have been vocal in opposition to the continued operation of the course and those who support the continued operation of Heritage Oaks.
A public survey for the study also received over 1,070 responses.
