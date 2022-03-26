Harrisonburg Fire Department emergency medical services officer Travis Karicofe has seen many things change over decades as a first responder in the Valley.
That includes a new form of paramedics, which fill a gap in the public health care spectrum.
“So, what has happened over the last 10 years is there’s been a realization that a lot of people call 911, they get transported to the emergency room, but it doesn’t bring resolve to the challenges they have,” Karicofe said. “They have more social kind of challenges, or they have logistical challenges that an emergency room can’t resolve right away.”
And thanks to Karicofe and local organizations that supported the grant effort, the area will soon have its first community paramedics later this year.
“Rather than being on the backside, and trying to serve the person by 911 response, what we can do now is, hopefully, get on the front side of them using 911 services and preventing them from needing that,” he said.
Community paramedics are first and foremost paramedics, but they also play a different role than emergency paramedics who are focused on the immediate survival and well-being of those in life and death or other extreme health situations, he said.
This new type of paramedic helps people in ways that can address issues before they turn into problems that need immediate emergency attention.
Karicofe, a Verona native, filed grant paperwork with the U.S Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to get the money to start a community paramedic program last year.
In December, he learned he was successful and HFD was awarded $600,000 and will use the funds to hire two full-time and one-part time community paramedics to staff the services, and is in the process of procuring a vehicle that will be clearly marked for community paramedic service, according to Karicofe.
The first HFD community paramedic services will be available 12 hours a day seven days a week, he said.
Though it will start with the two full-time and one part-time community paramedic team, funded for three years by the grant, the plan is to expand using partnerships and other funding opportunities because the local need exceeds what the initial team can tackle fully, Karicofe said. Growing the program would allow community paramedic services around the clock, he said.
Extra funding from the $600,000 grant will allow Karicofe to train other HFD paramedics in community paramedic work, to help ensure availability of service.
The community paramedics will build relationships with the clients in ways that also helps them connect with others who may not know there are services or help out there they qualify for or can obtain to help them avoid a possible trip the ER or medical issues, he said.
“What excites me the most about this program is we’re fortunate in that we have an abundance of resources for people,” Karicofe said. “We are very blessed with the [Community Service Board] services, peer support and recovery organizations, food pantries and transportation. We have a lot of this. It’s just a matter of us getting to the person’s doorstep to get them the right business card or getting the right person to reach out to them to connect them with that service.”
One community that has seen the benefits of community paramedics is Lynchburg, according to those involved in the Centra hospital service.
“I have stories out the wazoo that we’ve been able to break barriers,” said Kayla Long, Centra Community Paramedicine medical director.
She said the team has made sure residents are taking the right medication in the right quantities that they’ve been prescribed so medical issues don’t spiral out of control, among other services.
“We’ve had patients get stuck in nursing homes because they can’t get home because they’re a new double-amputee,” Long said. “We’ve gone and built ramps for them and made sure they’re safe at home.”
She said the first patient they met while it was still a pilot program was in such a situation.
“It was just the most delightful thing to see him wheeling down in his wheelchair off his ramp and sitting under a tree, which was his favorite to sit under,” Long said. “It brought that human piece back to medical care.”
Since the pilot for the program began in 2016, the Centra community paramedics have seen around 9,100 patients, had 7,900 referrals and are looking to expand the program further, according Jimmy Mitchell, manager for the program.
“After we had been up and running for a couple of years we had an independent study done of our success rate over three years, we are maintaining a 53% success rate for decreasing re-admissions for patients that are enrolled in our program,” he said in a Friday email.
HFD paramedics will have a similar impact locally, helping reduce local emergency room visits for Sentara RMH Medical Center and uses of ambulances — freeing them up to offer potentially quicker service in an event of a more pressing emergency, accord to Karicofe and Katie Robinson, community health projects manager for Sentara RMH.
“There’s so many things where there might be better referrals or basic in-the-field treatment that would lead to a better outcome for the patient and reduce” traffic to the ER, Robinson said.
Community paramedics are “emerging as a real solution for communities, particularly rural communities, they’ve proven effective,” Robinson said. “Really, for any community, they uniquely meet a gap in services between health care providers.”
Karicofe remembers being questioned about community paramedics during his interview to work at HFD roughly eight years ago.
“This has been recognized as needed in the city,” he said.
