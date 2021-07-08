Harrisonburg City Council will consider a change order to restart the construction on HHS2 at its Tuesday meeting, according to the agenda.
If council approves the change order, construction would be allowed to restart at 7 a.m. Wednesday — roughly 14 and a half months after the project was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Getting it started as soon as possible is what we wanted and so it looks like we are going to be able to start it this month, and that's what we want," Mayor Deanna Reed said. "The quicker we get this thing going again, the quicker we'll have our students in the proper space they need to learn."
The change order would also establish a new completion date of Dec. 31, 2023, and the certificate of occupancy deadline of Feb. 16, 2024. Previously, these were set for June 15, 2022, and Aug. 1, 2022, according to city documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.