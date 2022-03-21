Members of the HHS2 naming committee met on Sunday afternoon at the Harrisonburg City Public Schools office and discussed some early submissions and how to engage the public to provide more potential names for the city’s second high school.
Public submissions for the new high school’s name via online and print are due by March 30, according to committee member Cathy Copeland.
The committee will be putting out flyers in public places that will direct people to the online survey, reaching out to school staff to help engage the student population and those at school events such as plays or sports games to fill out the surveys.
“I think every recommendation should be looked at,” said Nzar Sharif, committee member.
So far, with little advertising, the committee has received 28 responses from the public and around 100 from students, according to committee members.
“Lots of unique names and some we had mentioned before at our last meeting so it’s nice to see the familiar ideas out there and some new ideas starting out,” Copeland said.
The most commonly submitted names so far were Rocktown, Lucy Simms and some sort of variation of Valley, according to Copeland.
Other names included Harrisonburg Blue Ridge, Moonlight, Harrisonburg Freedom, Highway 81, Cesar Chavez, Harriet Tubman, Diversity, Friendship, Charlotte Harris, James Madison, Elon Rhodes and multiple variations of South Side or South Main.
A few of the ideas the committee has received so far are humorous, including Schooly McSchoolface — a joke that can trace its origins to past public polls that led to the naming of a British submarine Boaty McBoatface in 2016 and an owl dubbed Hooty McOwlface, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times.
Names such as Harrisonburg native and basketball legend Ralph Sampson and Marsha Garst, Rockingham County commonwealth’s attorney, will not be used, because names of people who have been not been dead for five years or more won’t be considered absent extraordinary circumstances.
There were also some submissions for renaming Harrisonburg High School to compliment their suggestion for HHS2’s name.
“That has been something that’s popped up in there,” Copeland said.
Though Rocktown has been a commonly submitted name, members of the committee weren’t enthused by it.
Joe Fitzgerald said the term Rocktown has been increasingly used over in and around the city for years.
Other committee members, such as Mayor Deanna Reed, agreed it seemed a little worn to be used as a name for the new school.
“I think this is a time for us to be bold and unique and courageous in the name we get to put forward,” Reed said.
She said she liked the idea of Newtown, named for the former name of the predominantly African American part of town, being used as a name for the new school.
“It’s almost like a healing that needs to be done for this neighborhood,” Reed said speaking about the northeast portion the city where she grew up and lives. “I see it as unifying the communities, making Harrisonburg recognize the past and also moving towards the future.”
She described it as “beautiful.”
“I think it’s a bold move for us to do as a city to move forward,” Reed said.
However, Copeland brought up the potential negative connotation to the Newtown name, as it is the same name of a Connecticut town where Sandy Hook Elementary School is located. The school was the site of a massacre in 2012 when a gunman killed 26 people — 20 of them children.
The committee also discussed the best way to organize however many submissions it gets by deadline so they can be whittled down to at least three to present to the Harrisonburg City School Board by April 1.
The committee discussed looking into why the city’s newest school names were chosen and discussing with historians about Native American tribes or other pieces of history that could be looked into as a source of a name for the new school.
In addition to providing the School Board with options for the new high school’s name, the committee has also been asked to provide the board with recommendations for a mascot and school colors.
The next meeting for the committee is 2 p.m. on Saturday and it will be held at Skyline Middle School at 470 Linda Lane.
“We would love to have people coming to the first 30 minutes so they can share their ideas publicly,” Copeland said.
