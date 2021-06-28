Singers Glen poultry farmer Dalton Wenger didn’t like what he saw, but there wasn’t much choice.
“I had to just bite the bullet and do it,” he said.
Wenger had begun building a necessary litter shed for his two poultry houses before prices for materials such as lumber and metal started to increase.
“I was committed to it and going to do it, and as the project progressed, materials just kept on going up and stuff got harder to get and waiting on materials got longer than usual to be able to build,” he said.
Now, his project is stalled as he waits for pipe that’s on back order.
“It’s drawed it out and it’s definitely been more expensive all around,” Wenger said.
Wenger isn’t the only Valley farmer whose long-term plans the increase in material costs has thrown a wrench into, according to Bobby Williams, senior vice president of agriculture for F&M Bank in Timberville.
“We’ve got a lot of people that want to build, but don’t want to build at these prices,” Williams said.
Poultry houses are a prime example.
“I’d say a year ago, maybe even February 2020, right before the pandemic, you could get a get a 63-by-700-foot poultry house for $270,000, and I just got a quote the other day for $425,000,” Williams said.
And it’s not just construction prices that have gone up for farming infrastructure.
“Poultry equipment used to be like $183,000 for the same size house, and I just got a quote the other day for $233,000,” Williams said.
Some price increases were happening even before the pandemic, he said.
“I can’t find an excavator to come and do two house pads for less than $200,000, and where it was two to three years ago, they’d do it for $100,000,” Williams said.
Processing companies are offering more upfront incentives for poultry growers to expand or farmers to begin poultry operations, he said.
In May, American producer prices for processed poultry reached an all-time high, continuing an eight-month climb, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Representatives of Shenandoah Valley Organic and Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative could not be reached for comment about efforts to expand grower capacity.
A compounding problem with high upfront costs is how the new houses would impact appraisals, according to Williams.
“Who wants to build something that’s only worth $1.2 million, but costs $1.6 million to build? That’s, as lenders, what we’re struggling with,” he said.
Bev London, an estimator and project manager for Stone Hill Construction, said some types of agriculture projects are still continuing despite high prices, but others are not.
“Poultry houses most definitely have slowed down, but there’s plenty of [ag] work here,” London said.
She said she spends most of her time these days doing estimating.
“It’s exhausting. For one thing, you price something one day and two days later you have to price it again because our vendors are only to give [us] maybe 24 to 48 hours on pricing,” London said.
She said the situation for prices and supply chain for projects like poultry houses is bound to improve as the demand for food is a powerful force.
Some prices for materials are beginning to drop, according to Kenny Martin of Martin’s Native Lumber in Dayton.
Prices for narrows, such as 2-by-4s and 2-by-6s, are dropping, but panels, such as 4-by-8s, remain elevated.
He said he expects prices to drop for panels in the next five weeks as mills catch up on back orders from the pandemic and other supply chain disruptions.
“Mills still have huge order files. Until those order files work down,” prices for those lumber products will remain high, Martin said.
However, he said if a hurricane hits, it could add another five weeks to the delay.
Lumber futures have been dropping on trend over the past months in the stock market, but Kenny emphasized that futures are a speculative market.
Williams also said it is hard to gauge where prices will be soon.
“It’s kind of like dairy milk prices. Six months out, things look great, but it’s always six months out. When you get there, months down the road, it’s still six months out,” he said.
And for Wenger, the price fluctuations have been felt. During construction of his litter shed, the price went up 40%.
“From the time I got a quote and we got our price to actually building, a lot of things went up quite drastically,” he said.
He said the project was not something he could just put off.
“We’re always growing food and that doesn’t stop and that can’t stop and I’m constantly producing,” Wenger said. “In my circumstance, [I had] litter that needs to be disposed of properly and I wasn’t able to keep waiting on it.”
