Voters turned out in droves across the commonwealth for various elections on Tuesday — the highest of which being the governorship.
Turnout for the gubernatorial election was the highest the state has seen since 1997. Nearly 55% of the 5.9 million registered voters lodged a ballot, and the GOP emerged as the big winner two years after Democrats took total control of the General Assembly with outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in the Executive Mansion.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and his running mates became the first Republicans to win statewide office in 12 years. Republicans also picked up at least five seats in the House of Delegates, Winchester Republican Winsome Sears was first Black woman elected to statewide office as lieutenant governor, and Republican Jason Miyares became the first Latino attorney general.
“The turnout across the board, especially in Republican strongholds, was really something else,” said J. Miles Coleman, with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
One of the drivers of the party’s success Tuesday was the increased margins in favor of Youngkin in the countryside and decreased margins for his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, and other Democrats in cities, according to Coleman.
“Definitely Youngkin did a good job of calling back enough of college white suburbanites, but another key part of his win was he took [Republican areas] and made them even redder,” Coleman said.
In Rockingham County, nearly 35,500 out of 55,258 registered voters, or 64%, voted on or before Election Day, according to unofficial results.
“Youngkin won Rockingham County by better than 3-to-1,” Coleman said. “To me, it’s a good illustration in some of these rural counties, Youngkin’s numbers were through the roof, and you had McAuliffe lose ground in Harrisonburg. He still carried it, but by not as much as Northam did.”
Rockingham County was just part of a voter groundswell in the Valley.
“My rough estimate is there were about 285,000 votes cast there,” Coleman said. “That’s almost presidential level. I think that compares with maybe a little over 200,000 in 2017, so there was a big jump there.”
Youngkin visited the Valley more often than McAuliffe and held rallies — including ones outside the Rockingham County Fairgrounds and at the Rockingham County Administration Center — to encourage early voting.
“He ended his campaign with a big rally in Loudoun County, but I really think he did his due diligence when it comes to making sure the more traditional Republican bastions of the state were in his corner,” Coleman said.
He said contentious local elections in Republican strongholds, such Rockingham County School Board races in District 1 and District 3, could also have gotten more people to polls who were more likely to pass their vote up to Youngkin than to McAuliffe.
“I wouldn’t certainly underestimate the impact of those local elections,” Coleman said.
He mentioned the razor close 1996 U.S. Senate race in Louisiana, where a Democrat won by around 5,000 votes.
“Part of it was a lot of people were saying in [New Orleans] they were having a referendum on something over gambling, and it drew people out,” Coleman said. Once at the polls to vote on the gambling referendum, they passed their votes up to the Democratic candidate. “So, basically, those lower level elections can draw people to the polls,” he said.
Rockingham County voters the Daily News-Record spoke with Tuesday said that a variety of social and educational issues brought them the polls.
“West of Radford, I think Youngkin was over 80% in almost every county,” Coleman said. “Just ridiculous margins out there.”
The advantage can be mostly chalked up to cultural issues, he said.
In a previous interview, Coleman said former coal-mining, union stronghold counties such as Buchanan, Wyse and Dickenson used to vote Democratic for economic reasons and helped Democrat Mark Warner win the governor’s race in 2001.
However, those voters are socially conservative, and the area has become a GOP stronghold, where a candidate like McAuliffe, who made defending abortion rights a key plank of his campaign, will not garner much support, according to Coleman.
He also said the trend of rural localities growing redder is increasing.
“You have a Democratic Party that’s increasingly metropolitan, and I get a sense from the Democratic side, ‘Well, we don’t need to win certain areas,’ so I feel like there’s a lot of those rural areas, like Appalachia and Southside, don’t get the type of investment they would need from the state or national party,” Coleman said.
In a Wednesday morning email, Macaulay Porter, a Youngkin spokesperson, said, “Republicans, independents, and Democrats showed up to vote for Glenn Youngkin because he is an outsider who united Virginians in an effort to restore the commonwealth’s promise as the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”
The Daily News-Record asked for a more pertinent statement about the role of the Valley in Youngkin’s victory, but did not receive a response.
