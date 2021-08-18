HINTON — When Dayton native Aaron Barnhart first started Go Powertrain almost seven years ago, he was every department — accounting, sales, warranty, support — rolled into one.
“I was wearing all the hats, and then things grew pretty quick,” Barnhart, 35, said Tuesday in his office at the Hinton business.
Now, with 20 job positions, the west Rockingham County company was named one of the fastest growing firms in the country for the second consecutive year.
Go Powertrain has been named the 76th fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc., a bimonthly business magazine known for its annual business growth rankings. Go Powertrain was also named the fourth fastest growing company in the state, according to the magazine.
Last year, Go Powertrain was ranked the 1,337th fastest growing company in the country by Inc. magazine.
“It was a jump,” Barnhart said.
Go Powertrain had a 5,034% revenue growth between 2017 and 2020, according to Inc., which bases its figures on company-provided tax documents.
The company specializes in tracking down and providing parts that can prove hard for automotive repair shops to source themselves to keep everyday and some medium-duty vehicles on the road. These parts tend to be more expensive, costing $1,000 or more, such as engines, transmissions and transfer cases. Parts are new, remanufactured or recycled.
Go Powertrain is a “one-stop shop” for customers who can count on it having the right part nine times out of 10, according to Barnhart.
“Our catalog is very wide,” he said. “Even the parts that are easier to get, a lot of companies like our competitors might only have [products] for domestic or a few Asian vehicles.”
He said some of the hardest parts to track down are for European cars, and especially Saabs — a defunct Swedish company that always had relatively low import numbers to the U.S.
More common orders at Go Powertrain are for General Motors V6 3.6 liter engines and Ford V8 5.4 liter engines, Barnhart said.
Outside of its Hinton offices and warehouse, the company works other warehouses, including one in Kansas City, Mo., and Nebraska, Barnhart said.
The pandemic caused Go Powertrain’s business to initially drop, but it recovered even as supply chains still remain tangled, according to Barnhart. He said it finished out last year even better than 2019.
“Right now, our fulfillment rate is the lowest it’s ever been, but we’re outperforming our competition,” Barnhart said. “Say our competition says they can get the part in two weeks — we can get it in one week.”
He said he was still surprised at how the company was ranked, not because of its own performance, but because he expected other companies that are selling products to help working from home or home entertainment companies to have grown during the pandemic, overtaking Go Powertrain.
“I’ll be honest, I was surprised,” Barnhart said. “I thought we’d drop on the list.”
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Quinn said Go Powertrain proves “sweat equity” and hard work pay off.
“Look at the rankings and how quickly they’re jumping and doing things that some large companies haven’t,” he said.
Data has shown that the Shenandoah Valley is one of the few rural communities in the nation that is growing.
“It’s in large part due to companies likes this that are small businesses out there that don’t necessarily get the press they might deserve that are doing the work” creating jobs and products, Quinn said.
Barnhart said it would be tough for him to believe if he were to go back in time to when he started the company and tell himself how much it had grown by 2021.
“If there’s one thing I’d tell myself it’s focus on the things that make a business successful. Something every business can learn from is you spend so much time trying to reinvent the wheel, when sometimes, what you’ve been doing, you just need to do it better,” Barnhart said.
