The sounds of the intermittent beeping mixed with the sliding and crunching of wood and vinyl siding at the intersection of Grace and South Main streets Monday afternoon.
By the end of the day, a Victorian-style home built over 140 years ago was in ruins, much of it carted off by trucks with dump trailers.
“I think that’s probably the oldest surviving house in that part of South Main Street,” Jody Meyerhoffer, local historian, said on Friday. The structure was torn down Monday.
The historic home is not the first one in the area to meet such a fate, according to Meyerhoffer.
“All the ‘old guard’ families lived from South Main Street from Franklin Street going south, and Judge Haas’ house I think was about the oldest one left out there,” he said Friday.
JMU had the building inspected and the review found the wood framing, fireplace, chimney and foundation to be areas of concern, according to documents provided by city staff Monday.
“In order for the university to use the building a change of use would be required resulting in significant repairs and updates,” Ginny Cramer, a JMU spokesperson, said in a Monday email.
JMU hired Engineering Solutions to conduct a review of the structure, according to Cramer.
“Engineering Solutions found several areas of the interior foundation with severe deterioration,” she said. “Additionally, several issues were identified with the wood support posts in the basement and crawlspace where water and insects were recently active. The exterior foundation also has significant settlement along with a myriad of issues with the drywall, chimney and fireplace.”
The 4,000-square-foot, two-story home has been vacant since it was last in regular use by the Episcopal college mission and was a meeting place for religious outreach efforts in 2020.
From when it was built until 1993, the structure was home to a dynasty of city legal leaders and their families that included two 20th-century judges, including Talfourd Noon Haas and his son, Hamilton Haas.
JMU had notified the Virginia Department of Historic Resources of its intention to tear the home down in June, according to Stephanie Williams, deputy director of the department.
“We have been in consultation with JMU continuously on this,” she said.
The department recommended JMU conduct a survey to learn about the importance of the structure to local history.
“While both the report and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources concur that the 741 South Main Street house is not individually eligible for Virginia Landmarks Register/National Register of Historic Places, it is a contributing resource to the Downtown Harrisonburg Historic District,” Cramer said. “The report, which contains detailed historical and architectural information of the T.N. Haas home, will be available online, as well as in hard copy, for members of the public wishing to learn about the structure.”
The parking lot behind where the home stood will remain in use for JMU-owned residential properties at 10 W. Grace St. and 735 S. Main St., according to Cramer.
The space where the home once stood will become a green space, where there will be a sign describing the home and a QR code for those who are interested to learn more about the Haas house, Cramer said.
JMU acquired the Haas home through a 2019 land swap with the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia.
JMU sold a vacant parcel between 610 and 640 S. Main St. to Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia for $300,000 on Nov. 15, 2019, and the university got the Haas house. The missionary has since built a new building on the vacant parcel it traded the Haas house for.
The historic home also played a role in the renaming of nearby Cantrell Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Way nearly a decade ago, according to Daily News-Record archives and Panayotis Giannakouros, secretary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way Coalition.
“In piecing together the story behind the name of Cantrell, Judge Haas was a pivotal figure,” Giannakouros said.
Evidence connected through the house’s history was “pivotal” in learning there was no military leader named Cantrell as thought and that it was based on a typo — and thus a defense of keeping the road name became moot, he said.
“It connected that part of the street to a lot of history,” Giannakouros said.
The home seems to have been built for Charles E. Haas, a Harrisonburg lawyer, and his wife before it went into possession of their son, Talfourd Noon Haas, as the address is listed for T.N. Haas’ father in 1880 census documents.
T.N. Haas held many roles over the years. He was the Rockingham-Page Circuit Court judge for over two decades, Rockingham Memorial Hospital president, Rockingham National Bank director, and Emmanual Episcopal Church vestryman, according to his obituary.
T.N. Haas was born on Feb. 22, 1864, in Rockbridge County. He served as the circuit court judge for Rockingham-Page from 1906 to 1927 and died in Bluefield, W.Va., at the age of 74, according to “Men of Mark and Representative Citizens of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” edited by John W. Wayland.
T.N. Haas was also a member of the Harrisonburg town council during a period of growth and development for the town.
His son, Hamilton Haas, would also go on to become a Harrisonburg lawyer and judge after service in the Army. Hamilton Haas was born in 1900 and served with the 464th U.S. Army Air Corps and fought in Africa and Italy in the Second World War.
He was a lawyer and was named to the bench of the 25th Judicial District, which included Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham and Page in 1949. He retired in 1972. Like his father, he was heavily involved with Emmanuel Episcopal Church and lived at the South Main Street home.
City documents show the half-acre property that included the home was donated to Rockingham Memorial Hospital on Dec. 2, 1993.
Daily News-Record advertisement archives show it was used as a location for therapy sessions called the RMH Haas House in the late 1990s.
Hamilton Haas’ widow, Ethel, died at the age of 93 on June 1, 2002, and is noted in her obituary as having lived at the home until her husband’s death in 1987.
The former RMH lab technician was noted for her generosity to the hospital and was noted in the Daily News-Record property transfers to have sold a parcel at the corner of South Main Street and Grace Street to RMH for $250,000 in December 1993.
The demolition permit for the structure was filed in the city on Jan. 31 and issued on Feb. 4, according to city documents.
The cost of demolition was estimated at $150,000, according to the documents.
