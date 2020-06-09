Charlotte Harris, a local African-American woman, was abducted from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County jail by a white mob and was lynched in 1878.
Members of the mob were never held accountable by a grand jury that same year, and they would not be indicted.
By next week, Harris could become the first African-American woman to have a historical marker dedicated to her in Virginia and possibly the United States.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources Board will meet June 18 to review the application for the Charlotte Harris historical marker after its meeting was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the board approves the application, it would approve a dedication three years in the making.
“If approved, it would mean a potentially transformative moment and experience for the entire Harrisonburg community, as we endeavor and work together toward our objectives of trust building, racial healing and reconciliation and historic justice,” said Steven Thomas, with the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
In 2017, Thomas and Gianluca De Fazio, an assistant professor of justice studies at James Madison University, began working together to learn more about the lynching.
Thomas asked members of the Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in May 2019 to have a seat at the table with the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee before asking for approval to install a historical marker honoring Harris.
The Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project is led by NENA and includes Thomas, De Fazio, JMU professor Susan Zurbrigg, city representative Amy Snider, county representative Bradford Dyjak and City Councilman Sal Romero.
With approval by council and supervisors, along with the Virginia General Assembly unanimously passing a resolution in January 2019 to acknowledge the existence and acceptance of lynching in the state and calling for reconciliation among every city and county where African-Americans faced discrimination during the Jim Crow era, the committee worked to submit an application to the Board of Historic Resources for final approval.
Dyjak, director of planning for the county and a member of the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee, said after receiving both county and city support, the committee submitted a historic highway marker request application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources in November.
“The Board of Historic Resources reviews applications quarterly as was initially scheduled to review the request in March, but this was postponed until June 18,” Dyjak said.
If approved, De Fazio said Harris’ memorial would be the third historical marker dedicated to a lynching victim in Virginia — the other two are located in Charles City for the lynching of Isaac Brandon and in Charlottesville for the lynching of John Henry James.
“But the first one for the lynching of a black woman,” De Fazio said. “In fact, as far as I know, this is the first ever historical marker for the lynching of a woman in the United States.”
De Fazio said the Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project would organize a ceremony for the unveiling of the marker if the application is approved. The marker will be placed within the Rockingham County Courthouse’s right of way, and the city will be in charge of maintaining it.
Thomas said the location of Court Square was chosen due to its “clear connection with the site where Ms. Charlotte Harris was denied justice.”
“Having a historical marker placed in the city would mean that the local communities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County would have to finally recognize that a very serious injustice has occurred here. An injustice that has, for far too long, being erased from our collective memory and official history,” De Fazio said. “The historical marker would be a reminder that we have a civic and moral duty to remember what happened, and help us understand the ongoing legacy of racial terror here, as well as in the rest of the United States.”
