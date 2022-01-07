BRIDGEWATER — Brent Berry stood outside Bridgewater Foods Supermarket on Thursday morning doing the same thing he has done for 14 years.
He passed out leaflets that listed items — canned fruit, powdered eggs, pasta and other nonperishables and hygiene products — to those interested in buying such things for the Salvation Army food pantry in Harrisonburg via Berry’s annual food drive.
This year, the fundraiser set a record by filling five Rockingham County school buses and two trailers across the community from residents’ donations of food and items that will be used throughout the year.
Standing in the cold Thursday morning, 23-year-old Brent just laughed off the weather.
“You get used to it,” he said.
One of the last donors to this year’s drive Thursday morning is well-known to the Berry family.
Not only did retired Harrisonburg High School teacher Diana Kern of Mount Crawford have Brent as a student, she went to high school in the city with Berry’s father, James “Bucky” Berry.
“It’s a great cause,” she said.
Kern said she has given to the drive over the years as it has collected in more locations, increasing convenience for her and others to give to the drive.
“I’m just really proud of them,” she said after handing over her bag of donations.
Bucky Berry said the drive has gained momentum, as with more locations, come more donations.
He said both he and his son miss work to stand outside stores in the cold and collect food items.
“Twelve hours here is like 12 seconds to me,” Bucky Berry said with a laugh next to a bus with donations stacked to its ceiling inside.
Berry has a history of raising funds. He said he grew up poor and as a young man wanted to give back. At the age of 15 in 1978, he said, he raised $11,400 for charity.
“I’ve been giving back for 44 years,” he said.
Law enforcement from across the county, including Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, escorted the packed school bus outside Bridgewater Foods to the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg, where more law enforcement and other volunteers gathered to help bring in the food Thursday morning.
Law enforcement and other volunteers helped the Berry family collect the items at various stores in the Valley, such as the Timberville Walmart and Bridgewater Foods.
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner described the fundraiser as “tremendous.” She moved from Pennsylvania in mid-2021 to take the city’s top cop job.
“It’s heartwarming ... that it’s grassroots and people from the community that said, ‘I’m going to do this. I see a need in our community,’” she said.
Salvation Army volunteer and Harrisonburg resident Carl Carter chose a different word — “amazing.”
“The compassion and care for the community — the city of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County — to see the officers in uniform working together is amazing too,” Carter said.
Just yards away, the stacks of donated food continued to pile higher with each package passed between the volunteers and wheeled into the building.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Carter said.
Now, the next challenge will be sorting the food and hygiene products for storage and use, said Captain Harold Gitau of the local Salvation Army.
He said volunteers interested in helping can go to the center at 185 Ashby Ave. in the city anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any day.
The donations from the Berry family and community efforts came just in time, Gitau said while he stood in the nearly empty pantry and store rooms Thursday.
The food from the drive helps the local Salvation Army year-round for its pantry and support for the homeless, according to Gitau. And since the donations provide so much, it saves the Salvation Army money, which can be spent on other charitable community efforts, he said.
“It’s a Happy New Year blessing,” Gitau said. “We don’t have to worry about food and supplies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.