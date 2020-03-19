After a year of effort, the Dayton Alumni Committee will have to wait longer before it can celebrate getting a historical marker along Va. 42 recognizing Dayton as the birthplace of Shenandoah University.
A celebration was planned for April 16 and 17, but has been postponed, according Emily Burner, the executive director of donor and alumni relations for Shenandoah University.
Members of the alumni group attended Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music while it was still in the south Rockingham town before it moved to Winchester in 1960.
Only 500 graduates remain members, ranging in age from 70s to 90s, according to Dayton Alumni President Bob Crawford.
He said the members return to Dayton once a year for a visit in the former town of their alma mater, which was established in 1875.
“I was finding as I go back on the weekend so many people were not aware of the fact,” Crawford said.
So the group pitched in and worked with Shenandoah University, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the Virginia Department of Transportation to get a historical marker raised.
Crawford, who studied at the school from 1952 to 1956, first went to Dayton on a vocal scholarship and also received a basketball scholarship for playing on the school’s team.
He said that when he went to Shenandoah College in Dayton there were roughly 200 students.
“We had some really good teachers and the education from there, even though it was a small school, was very good,” Crawford said.
Both Burner and Crawford said they were looking forward to the marker being raised. Burner said she was unsure when it would be put down, but it is planned to go near the Dayton Market. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources said it would be placed soon.
The Dayton Alumni Committee “really wanted the ability to bring more attention to Dayton as the birthplace for Shenandoah University,” Burner said. “The town really holds a special place in their hearts.”
Crawford said they are hoping to reschedule the event in coming weeks, but they may have to wait for next year before they can celebrate the historical marker.
He said regardless of when the Dayton Alumni Committee can come together and celebrate, the marker is still valuable to him and his fellow graduates so future county residents and travelers know the roots of Shenandoah University.
“Historically, I think it’s important for that to be known,” he said. “It’d mean a lot to me, as person who went the school, is remembered where it was and what it was.”
