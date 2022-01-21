TIMBERVILLE — A gallery depicting the history of the western part of the Plains District also known as “the gap” is now on display at the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville.
The new exhibit, titled “Welcome to Western Plains District,” features photographs and summaries of Fulks Run, Brocks Gap, Yankytown, Bergton and Criders. The exhibit is separated by each community.
“It covers a look at the early country stores, churches, schools, mills ... and the Green Valley Clinic,” said Helen Smith, exhibit coordinator at the Plains District Museum.
Smith said the Green Valley Clinic was a primary source for medical care in that area in the early 20th century. Materials from the clinic include a first-aid kit, scales and other medical equipment.
An artificial pine tree centerpieces the exhibit, which Smith said is a motif for the natural surroundings of the western Plains District.
Smith said the exhibit is a composite of previous exhibits that have been related to the area.
“It’s interesting to see how that whole community evolved from a very, very mountainous, sparsely populated area, into one that has distinct communities complete with country stores and a growing population,” Smith said.
A “tremendous amount of research” was done to trace the histories of the communities in the western Plains District, and their growth from a sparsely populated area into a community, Smith said.
Additionally, part of the exhibit features a collection of Native American artifacts found by Ben May through Brocks Gap and his farm in Mount Olivet, Smith said.
On Sunday, the museum will hold a talk from local historian Pat Turner Ritchie on a visual presentation of the history of the western Plains District. The presentation is at 2 p.m. in the museum’s community meeting room.
Both the exhibit and presentation are free, but donations are welcomed.
The Plains District Memorial Museum, located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The “Welcome to Western Plains District” exhibit will be on display until June.
