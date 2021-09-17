ELKTON — Cory Lambert was in the same place Wednesday morning he could have been found at the age of 12 — under the hood of a Ford.
The Singers Glen native has been working on cars for nearly a decade even at just at 21 years old.
The only other job that had once appealed to Lambert was a truck driver — the profession of his father.
Originally, his father started out as a diesel mechanic, and Lambert took the inverse path — from being interested in trucking to mechanical repair.
The machine that started Lambert down the path was a 1962 Ford F-100 he and his father restored.
“He was the one who talked me into getting one we can work, and from there that’s where it kind of took off,” Lambert said.
Today is National Tradesmen Day, which celebrates the men and women who work with their hands — mechanics, plumbers, electricians and more — to do society’s essential work.
“Tradesmen keep the world running,” Lambert said in the Elkton garage. “If there ain’t tradesmen, everything would come to a stop.”
Richard Shirk Jr. of Rockingham often tagged along with his father, Richard Shirk Sr., on plumbing jobs.
Now 37, the master plumber, like his father before him, teaches a younger man the tricks of the trade.
Bryan Koogler, 27, of Harrisonburg, has held a variety of jobs since he graduated high school. But now, he’s Shirk’s apprentice through Massanutten Technical Center and A-Able Plumbing in Broadway.
Before becoming a master plumber, Shirk studied at Virginia Tech, doing plumbing work during the summers and other breaks in school.
“Eventually, I figured out this is what I wanted to do for a living versus what I was going to college for,” Shirk said.
Koogler was drawn to plumbing after talking with his friends about career paths.
“A couple friends of mine mentioned that if they could have a do-over, they’d get into trades or stick with it,” he said.
Koogler became an apprentice with A-Able in 2019 and previously worked for two years at Gift and Thrift and an auto shop, where he realized auto work wasn’t for him and gained his first plumbing experience installing a toilet.
To Koogler, becoming a plumber puts him on a path to a more stable career, he said.
A-Able Plumbing’s president and owner, Anthony Slater, is not only an MTC graduate — class of ‘92 as an electrician and ‘14 as a plumber — he is also mentor and teaches apprentices like Koogler.
Another Valley trade business owner is Ray Bramble, 56, of Warren County, who got his start in the trades after serving in the Army between 1984 and 1988.
He’s the owner and president of the Harrisonburg and Front Royal locations of HVAC company Aire Serv, where he works alongside his wife and son.
Bramble also teaches classes at Lord Fairfax Community College and takes on apprentices, such as Brandon Atkins, 35, of Cross Junction.
Like Shirk, Atkins gave college a college try. For Shirk, the debt and career just couldn’t beat the prospects of plumbing.
“I gave college a shot,” Atkins said. “Sitting in a classroom with 300 people, I wasn’t learning a whole lot that way. And to have an opportunity to get in the field where you do something different every day intrigues me.”
Atkins has been an HVAC apprentice for several years, but has worked in a variety for different jobs, including on a press floor, in coal mines, and at stores and restaurants.
The trades are more complicated than some people assume, the tradesmen said. For example, plumbing isn’t just installing toilets — it’s part of building a new structure to make sure water fountains, sinks and restrooms are serviceable and efficient for the people who will be using them, according to Shirk.
There is a shortage of interest in the trades, and paired with the upcoming retirement of baby boomers, the nation’s lack of trade workers is anticipated to intensify, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Experts have said that the inability for employers to find workers results in increased wages and benefits, but the labor shortage also presents difficulties to a business’ ability to grow and operate.
Despite increased wages, interest in skilled-labor jobs remains down, according to previous interviews with employers, economic developers and educators, in addition to interviews with employers across the nation quoted in reports from the Public Broadcasting Service.
“The trades aren’t really glamorized like some other careers,” Shirk said.
But he said that doesn’t mean the work, which requires mental and physical labor, is not rewarding.
“It feels like I’ve accomplished something at the end of the day,” Shirk said.
He also said that though trade workers can often be overlooked, they are appreciated when they are needed.
Atkins said the most rewarding part of the job for him is when he goes to a home that is sweltering hot and he is able to leave, job done, and the temperature in the home starts to fall.
“Helping people is something I enjoy doing,” Atkins said.
The other tradesmen agreed, such as Lambert, who said the most rewarding part about fixing cars is helping someone beat a problem, such as a car that won’t start, they were stuck on.
“When you have somebody come in, talking about a problem they haven’t been able to get fixed, it’s been giving them a problem for a while,” Lambert said. “Then, you fix it for ‘em and it’s fixed.”
