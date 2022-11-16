Communities throughout the county are decking their halls with Christmas parades slated for two weekends in December with fewer pandemic restrictions to “rain on” the festivities.
After many taking a pandemic hiatus, parades will take place in Bridgewater, Dayton, Harrisonburg and Elkton this December, with festivities including tree-lighting ceremonies, craft fairs and concerts taking place throughout the month in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.
Leading the charge on festivities will be the town of Elkton Christmas Parade, which takes place Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Mayor Joshua Gooden said the parade draws around 50 entrants and takes place in downtown Elkton, along Spotswood Trail. Details on the parade will be announced via Facebook, Gooden said.
“I’m excited to see all the people again,” Gooden said. “It’s a small parade but lots of people come see it.”
Returning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrisonburg Holiday Parade also takes place Dec. 3 starting at 7 p.m.
The theme of the parade is Friendly City Toyland, and it is presented by the Harrisonburg Department of Parks and Recreation.
The parade will include a maximum of 70 entrants across the categories of antique cars, musical groups, floats, fire and rescue, and more, according to the entry form. Entries will be lit and decorated for the event, which takes place after sundown.
The route will trace Main Street in downtown from the Rockingham County Administration Center to City Hall, according to the city’s website.
It coincides with Winter Wonderfest, a day of celebrations and holiday events put on by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance from noon to 6 p.m. The parade will be followed by an annual tree-lighting ceremony on Court Square and a performance by James Madison University’s Marching Royal Dukes marching band, the city website said.
Both lanes of Main Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Gay Street will be closed to vehicles, along with Court Square and the part of Gay Street between Mason Street and Noll Drive.
For those looking for more holiday fun after the first weekend in December, a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will take place in Dayton on Dec. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is taking place in the evening to accommodate the Turner Ashby High School marching band, which will perform along the route, said Meggie Roche, town economic development coordinator.
The route will begin at Dayton’s Town Hall, trace through the downtown area and end at Dove Park, Roche said. According to Roche, Dayton was one of the few communities to have a holiday parade last year and it drew a lot of spectators.
“Hopefully, we will have that big crowd again,” Roche said.
Usually presented by Bridgewater Foods grocery store, a Christmas parade will take place in Bridgewater the same weekend, on Dec. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. This year, the parade is put on by Dynamic Aviation and will feature a 1:55 p.m., weather-permitting flyover, according to the town’s website.
Participants in the parade will begin lining up at 1 p.m., according to the town’s website.
Updates on the Bridgewater parade can be found by visiting the Bridgewater Buzz website at bridgewater.blog, the town website said.
Whether they take place in the evening or during the day, the ethos of Christmas and holiday parades in Rockingham County seems to be “the more, the merrier.”
