The median sales price of homes sold in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in the spring was more than $28,000 higher than the same period last year, according to a report prepared by the Virginia Realtors.
The $28,350 jump in median sales price represents a 12% increase from the same time — the second quarter — last year, according to the report.
In the second quarter of 2021, the median sales price of a home in the city and county was $270,000 — $75,000 more than the median sales price during the same period just four years ago in 2017, according to the report.
“Until we have new construction as a competitor to existing housing, we don’t have a healthy market, and it drives prices up,” said Micah Branson, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and associate broker and apprasier at Old Dominion Realty in Harrisonburg.
During the second quarter last year, there were twice as many active listings than this year. There is less than one month’s supply of housing in the city and county, according to the data.
Most places around the state saw 30% to 40% less active listings than last year, but Harrisonburg and Charlottesville led the state with 50% less listings in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, according to Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Virginia Realtors.
“The tightness of the housing market is particularly extreme in Harrisonburg,” she said.
Despite the lack of inventory, 67 more homes were sold in the second quarter of 2021 than last year, according to the report.
The biggest growth was in Harrisonburg, where 138 homes were sold in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 89 in the same period last year. This constitutes a 55% increase.
There were more sales in the county this spring than last year, but the growth in sales in the county was slower than in the city.
In Rockingham, 7% more homes, 272, were sold in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 254 homes sold in the same period last year.
The median sales price for a home in Rockingham County during the spring was $286,490 — 15% higher than the same period last year, when the median sales price was $249,900.
In the city, the median sales price increased 9% this spring compared to last year, with the median price rising from $207,000 last year to $225,000 during the second quarter of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.